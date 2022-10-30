College Football World Reacts to Spartans-Wolverines Tunnel Altercation

Rivalry games are inherently emotional, and sometimes that emotion boils over off the field.

Such a situation occurred in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday night following Michigan’s 29-7 win over intrastate rival Michigan State. Several Spartans players were filmed attacking a Wolverines player in the tunnel to the locker rooms at Michigan Stadium, and police and the Big Ten are investigating the incident.

It’s the second altercation this month inside the stadium’s tunnel, following a heated moment at halftime of the Penn State-Michigan game on Oct. 15. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called it “a problem” that both teams use the same tunnel to reach the locker rooms at Michigan Stadium.

Below is a sampling of reactions from the college football world to Saturday’s incident at the Big House.

