Bills’ Josh Allen Appears to Have Different Handshake for Every Teammate

It’s clear that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most popular players in the league, both by Buffalo fans and NFL neutrals. It’s also quite evident that the sentiment is true within his own locker room.

Case in point: this video, which shows the star quarterback performing no fewer than 10 extremely creative handshakes with his teammates in less than 30 seconds. Each one gets more spectacular that the last.

Choosing a standout here is a real “which of your kids is your favorite?” conundrum. There’s the one Allen does with offensive guard Greg Van Roten, in which Allen simply holds out his index fingers for Van Roten to tug on like udders while Allen exclaims, “Hee haw!”

There’s a security pat-down he performs on offensive tackle Dion Dawkins; the fake introductory handshake with offensive lineman Dan Quessenberry; the finger-tip touch with tight end Dawson Knox; and the more elaborate exchanges with running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Whichever one you prefer, it’s clear that Allen and the Bills don’t just excel on the field. They’re gifted entertainers, too.

