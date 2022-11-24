49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Apologizes to Cameraman He Plunked During Touchdown Celebration

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was feeling remorseful after accidentally plunking 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta with a football during a touchdown celebration in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals in Mexico City.

When Aiyuk arrived at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday, he presented Schebetta with the football used to score his second of two touchdowns on Monday night.

After Aiyuk caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter, the wideout fired the football through the back of the end zone. The ball hit Schebetta, who was filming the touchdown catch from beyond the back boundary line.

The ball hit Schebetta in the torso region, but he escaped serious injury.

“We’re good,” Aiyuk told reporters when asked if he made amends with the video producer. “You don’t want to hit anybody. I’m just glad it was one of our own. It was easier to track him down because he’s right here with us.”

