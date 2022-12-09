The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and the Raiders at SoFi Stadium seemed to bring in a large group of spectators both fanbases.

Despite the large attendance numbers from Raiders fans, SoFi Stadium’s PA announcer still attempted fill the stadium with the team’s famed “Whose House?” chants.

Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was annoyed by these attempts, though, and made his thoughts very clear on the broadcast.

“You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it,” Michaels said. “He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their AirBnB.”

The longtime announcer was not amused by the failed chants, to say the least.

The Raiders fans didn’t just dominate the stands, but the team also held a strong 13–3 lead at halftime in Los Angeles.