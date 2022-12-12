San Francisco players treated the QB like a rock star after beating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s not a surprise NFL players would have an extremely high level of respect for seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, but it’s still fascinating to see what the quarterback goes through after games these days.

With Brady’s career winding down, opposing players all want a piece of the future Hall of Famer.

The Niners drubbed the Bucs on Sunday, 35–7, but after the game, a video compilation showed several San Francisco players giving Brady the rock-star treatment.

“You the GOAT, bro,” said Niners wideout Jauan Jennings as he greeted Brady. Jennings then asked Brady whether he could sign the jersey Jennings was wearing.

“You mind if I get a picture with you? I’m just a huge fan, bro,” San Francisco guard Aaron Banks told Brady.

“It was an honor to play against you,” Niners offensive lineman Spencer Burford told Brady.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, not shown in the video above, also asked Brady to sign the ball Greenlaw kept after he picked off the legendary quarterback in the third quarter.

“Please, can you sign the ball, bro, please? You’re the greatest ever, bro,” Greenlaw told Brady.

To Brady’s credit, he fulfilled every request, even after getting blown out.