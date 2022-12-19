Lionel Messi’s World Cup Victory Post Sets Instagram Like Record

Lionel Messi accomplished another feat on Sunday after helping Argentina secure its third World Cup title in history.

The Argentine superstar posted various photos on Instagram of his team celebrating its win over France with a lengthy and emotional message. The post surpassed the record for most likes by a sports figure on the social media platform, with more than 45 million affirmations as of Monday morning.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!” Messi wrote, via English translation. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon...”

Coincidentally, Messi broke the record of a post in which he was featured. Before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and Messi playing chess for a Louis Vuitton advertisement. That post earned more than 41 million likes.