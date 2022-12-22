LaVar Ball on Idea of Son LaMelo Joining Lakers: ‘Hell No’

Over five years ago, LaVar Ball wanted nothing more than his oldest son, Lonzo, to get drafted by their hometown Lakers and he got his wish. He was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft and everything was going according to his plan—until it didn’t.

The Lakers struggled early in Lonzo’s career and eventually traded him, along with some high draft picks and other players, to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis. Now, three years after the trade, LaVar was asked if he wanted his youngest son, LaMelo, to ever don the purple and gold.

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” he told Complex. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy.”

LaMelo is considered one of the best young players in the NBA and was selected to his first All-Star Game last season. Selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, it’s unlikely LaMelo will find himself on the trading block anytime soon. His father went on to double down and said he wouldn’t want the Hornets point guard to ever play for Los Angeles.

“I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed,” he continued. “You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.”

LaVar continued to preach his ultimate goal of having all three of his sons play for the same NBA team, with no particular one in mind. He said it mattered who the coach was more so than the organization. Lonzo currently plays for the Bulls while LiAngelo is suiting up for the Greensboro Swarm, a G League team.