With cold temperatures wreaking havoc across the country, the Seahawks and Chiefs took the field at Arrowhead Stadium facing a sub-20 degree windchill forecast. For Seattle players in pre-game, that presented an opportunity to flex their toughness.

The Seahawks collectively took the field without shirts on in an apparent demonstration that they were unfazed by the frigid conditions, even posing in the end zone for a flexing snapshot.

Not all were impressed with the stunt, though. ESPN analyst and former player Damien Woody, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, took to Twitter to chastise the players for being “stupid” in the freezing conditions.

“When it’s THIS cold outside … EVERYONE is cold!” Woody wrote. “Don’t be stupid players.”

The cold weather may or may not have played a factor, but it was a tough day for the Seahawks offense. They managed 332 total yards in a 24–10 defeat, failing to find the end zone until the final three minutes of the game.

Woody’s comments call to mind another bit of social media commentary on NFL games in cold weather that continues to live on in internet lore: