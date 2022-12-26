NFL World Reacts to Broncos’ Firing Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett’s first season as an NFL coach came to an abrupt end on Monday when the Broncos fired him with a 4–11 record.

The last nail in the coffin occurred on Sunday, when the Broncos lost 51–14 to the Rams. Various Denver players showed frustration on the sideline, and linebacker Randy Gregory even threw a punch at the Rams’ Oday Aboushi in a postgame scuffle.

The Broncos were hopeful for Hackett’s first season, especially after they acquired Russell Wilson ahead of the 2022 season. However, the quarterback’s multiple injuries and struggles have led the team down a rough path. The Pro Bowl quarterback is enduring the worst offensive season in his career with 3,019 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes to nine interceptions in 13 games.

The firing doesn’t come as a huge surprise for the NFL world based on the team’s underwhelming performances this season. Here are some of the most notable thoughts about Hackett’s firing from social media.