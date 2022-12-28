Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has had some great press conference moments during his tenure in Philadelphia and he added another one on Wednesday. When addressing why he’s not ruling out Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against the Saints, Sirianni used some hilarious comparisons when talking to reporters.

“If you and him [Hurts] went up and you guys shot baskets together, he’d whoop ya,” he said. “If you guys went out and you guys raced against each other, he’d whoop ya. If you guys went out and, let’s see, tried to throw the football and see who threw it more accurate or further, he’d whoop ya. And, so, his body heals faster than yours.”

A chorus of laughters from media members can be heard after the monologue. Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder he suffered in Week 15 against the Bears. As a result, he missed Saturday’s game against the Cowboys where the Eagles lost just their second game of the season, 40–34. Gardner Minshew filled in, tallying 355 passing yards, three touchdown passes, one touchdown run and two interceptions.

It remains to be seen if Hurts will be able to suit up against New Orleans, but Sirianni is certainly not betting against his quarterback.