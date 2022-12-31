For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.

The 87-year-old analyst decided to focus on the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State for his Saturday selection. Earlier in the show, he’d spent some time blasting the Buckeyes chances, saying that the Big Ten program has “two chances in this game–none and none!”

However, when the chips were down and the time to make the pick came, Corso decided to grab the oversized head of Brutus the Buckeye and chose Ohio State.

Corso isn’t the only one who is high on the Buckeyes going into Saturday night’s matchup. Ohio State is widely regarded to be the toughest matchup for undefeated Georgia among the other teams in the Playoff, as Ryan Day’s high-powered offense could counteract a stingy Bulldogs defense.

Georgia enters the game seeking to defend its national championship from last season, while Ohio State returns to the Playoff for the first time since 2020. The winner of the Peach Bowl will meet the winner of TCU–Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in the national championship on Jan. 9.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off at 4 p.m. ET before Georgia and Ohio State play in the headliner at 8 p.m. ET.