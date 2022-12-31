College football rivalries run deep and can often last a lifetime for players, coaches and fans. Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence was reminded of that important lesson on Friday night when he was booed by the South Carolina faithful in his home stadium during the Gator Bowl.

As the Gamecocks took on Notre Dame at TIAA Bank Field—the home of the Jaguars—Friday, the stadium played a promotional video for the Jags that prominently featured Lawrence, the franchise quarterback. When the 23-year-old’s face appeared on the screen, loud boos rang out from South Carolina fans who didn’t seem pleased to see the former face of their archrival Clemson.

Lawrence caught wind of the harsh reaction and took to Twitter to poke fun at the booing fans.

“The scars are DEEP!! Lol @ClemsonFB,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lawrence very clearly had the upper hand against South Carolina when he was at Clemson. Not only did he lead the Tigers to a national championship and a 38–2 record across three seasons, but he also powered the program to wins in the Palmetto Bowl in both 2018 and ’19. In his only two appearances against the Gamecocks, Lawrence was spotless, throwing for a combined 688 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Clearly South Carolina fans remember the Lawrence days at Clemson and don’t think back on them fondly as it’s now been two full years since the star quarterback suited up for the Tigers. But whether it’s two, five or 20 years, it doesn’t look like the Gamecocks will think warmly of Lawrence anytime soon.