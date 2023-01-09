Lions Troll Packers With Video of Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material

The Lions kept receipts this season.

After Detroit beat the Packers 20–16 on Sunday night to officially eliminate their NFC North rivals from the playoffs, the Lions’ social media team posted a video compilation of comments by Green Bay players, primarily quarterback Aaron Rodgers, expressing confidence that the Packers would beat Detroit.

Here’s a sampling of the bulletin board material in the video:

“The last two at home, that will be winnable,” Rodgers said. “Our record’s pretty damn good with me starting.”



“Win and in?” running back Aaron Jones said. “We’re not even going to talk about the other scenario because we’re winning.”

“Look, no disrespect, but I don’t think they really stopped us from winning,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this season.

After every clip, the Lions social team threw the Packers’ 8–9 record on top with a loud “boom” sound.

The Lions (9-8) finished with a better record than the Packers for the first time since the 2017 season.