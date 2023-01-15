Aaron Donald Stuns NFL World With Apparent Retirement Reference

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world for a few minutes on Sunday with an apparent mixup in his Twitter bio.

Fans noticed that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s Twitter bio briefly said “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99” on Sunday. But now, the “former” is gone.

This all comes on the heels of Donald contemplating retirement after the 2021 season. Now, it’s possible that he could be considering it once again. Donald has yet to address the Twitter bio speculation.

Following the 2021 season, Donald’s agent, Todd France, reportedly sent retirement paperwork to the Los Angeles franchise. France then pivoted to working toward a pay raise for the defensive tackle. In June, Donald and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract. Though it still runs through the ’24 season, it gave him a $40 million raise.

Donald missed the last six games of the 2022 season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 12. In 11 games, he tallied 49 total tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.