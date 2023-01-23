Damar Hamlin Tweets Inspirational Message After Bills’ Loss to Bengals

After watching the Bills’ season come to an end on Sunday, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin took a moment to uplift his team and their fanbase with an inspirational message on social media.

Hamlin was in attendance as a special guest for the Bills’s divisional round home matchup against the Bengals in what was the 24-year-old’s first game day since his medical emergency during a matchup against Cincinnati in Week 17. After the game, a 27–10 Bengals victory, Hamlin addressed Buffalo’s heartbreaking loss on Twitter with a few words of encouragement nodding to the club’s journey to next season.

“We’ll be back … don’t even trip,” Hamlin tweeted.

Hamlin’s emotional return to Highmark Stadium came just 20 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football road game against the Bengals. He was administered CPR after collapsing on the field early in the game and quickly transported to a local hospital, where he remained for several days.

Hamlin was eventually transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he was discharged on Jan. 11, and later returned to the Bills facility to spend time with his teammates prior to their 34–31 wild-card round win over the Dolphins on Jan. 15.

While it remains unclear exactly what lies next for Hamlin on his road to recovery, the second-year pro has made it clear he’s already looking forward to the future, and wants his team to do the same despite the tough outcome. With the loss, Buffalo (13–3) has now fallen in the divisional round for a second straight season.