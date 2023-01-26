Colts Fans Start Petition to Not Hire Jeff Saturday

The Colts naming Jeff Saturday as interim coach this year didn’t go over well with fans—and it appears the offseason hasn’t changed that sentiment.

Colts fans started a petition on change.org titled “Don’t hire Jeff Saturday as head coach,” and it has 2,382 verified signatures as of Thursday afternoon. The petition was started on Wednesday and includes a direct message for Colts owner Jim Irsay.

“We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the SB XLI team; we love the former players and the people they’ve become, but we don’t want Jeff Saturday as the head coach of this team going forward,” the message read. “Please hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting and losing interest.”

Saturday was reportedly granted a second interview for the coaching vacancy on Wednesday. The 47-year-old interim coach won Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis and was a four-time All-Pro center during his playing years. Although he has extensive playing experience, many were surprised by his hiring due to his coaching resume. He coached high school football, though did not have coaching experience on the college or professional level.

He was working as an analyst for ESPN when the Colts offered him the interim coaching job after firing Frank Reich. He won his first game against the Raiders but lost every other game afterward. He went 1–7 at the helm and Indianapolis finished the season 4-12-1.

According to the Associated Press, Saturday and six or seven other candidates were granted second interviews for the job.