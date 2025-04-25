Chris Webber, Allen Iverson Instigated A 76ers Rookie To Slap Coach
Like most professional sports, the NBA has a strong hazing culture.
Retired player Lou Williams learned this the hard way as a rookie during the 2005-06 season. He fell victim to the games of older veterans Chris Webber and Allen Iverson.
"We play a game, after the game, they was like, `Young fella, you had your first drink yet,"' Williams said recently on the Underground Lounge podcast. "I said, `I don't drink, I let you old (bleeps) drink."'
Williams was just 18 at the time after entering the league out of high school. Before boarding the flight, Webber bet Williams $15,000 if he can drink three bottles of beers. Williams took the challenge. He got so drunk they had to carry him to the team plane.
That's when the fun started. Webber then offered another $15,000 for Williams to take off his shirt and go slap coach Maurice Cheeks. Again, Williams accepted the challenge.
"I took my shirt off, ran to the back of the plane," Williams said. "He sees me coming, `Why do have your shirt off on this plane?' I said, `Sorry, Mo, and smacked the (bleep) out of Mo Cheeks."'
You can only imagine what happened next.
