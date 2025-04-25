Back In The Day NBA

Chris Webber, Allen Iverson Instigated A 76ers Rookie To Slap Coach

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks to the media prior to a halftime ceremony honoring his hall of fame induction before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks to the media prior to a halftime ceremony honoring his hall of fame induction before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Like most professional sports, the NBA has a strong hazing culture.

Retired player Lou Williams learned this the hard way as a rookie during the 2005-06 season. He fell victim to the games of older veterans Chris Webber and Allen Iverson.

"We play a game, after the game, they was like, `Young fella, you had your first drink yet,"' Williams said recently on the Underground Lounge podcast. "I said, `I don't drink, I let you old (bleeps) drink."'

Williams was just 18 at the time after entering the league out of high school. Before boarding the flight, Webber bet Williams $15,000 if he can drink three bottles of beers. Williams took the challenge. He got so drunk they had to carry him to the team plane.

That's when the fun started. Webber then offered another $15,000 for Williams to take off his shirt and go slap coach Maurice Cheeks. Again, Williams accepted the challenge.

"I took my shirt off, ran to the back of the plane," Williams said. "He sees me coming, `Why do have your shirt off on this plane?' I said, `Sorry, Mo, and smacked the (bleep) out of Mo Cheeks."'

You can only imagine what happened next.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Vernon Maxwell has comparison for Draymond Green

Cooper Flagg's top five has old school feel

NFL draft hopeful has Mamba Mentality

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com