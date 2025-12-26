Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

Can the Chicago Bulls keep the good vibes going?

After losing eight of nine games, the team has come roaring back with an impressive four-game winning streak. The Bulls swept both mini-series against the Cavaliers and Hawks over the last week-plus, and they have looked the part while doing it.

The same exciting offense that punched teams in the mouth to start the season has returned. No team in the NBA has averaged more points per game over the last four contests, or has shot the ball better from the field. A win tonight would officially put this young and frisky group back at .500, giving them a chance to reclaim a winning record as soon as Saturday night when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.

Nevertheless, Philly will be a formidable test. While they may be far from a juggernaut right now, their talented backcourt has them positioned as a Top 5 team in the Eastern Conference. Likewise, we've already seen them give Chicago some serious trouble. The Bulls may have pulled off a miraculous comeback in their last meeting, but the 76ers were up as much as 24 points and in full control for most of the game.

By the way, tonight also marks one of Chicago's few appearances on national television! The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime after the streaming service picked up the game back in November. With plenty of folks still at home and in a Christmas food coma, this will be an opportunity for them to make a real statement.

How to Watch

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Prime Video

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

1. Tyrese Maxey

2. VJ Edgecombe

3. Paul George

4. Jabari Walker

5. Joel Embiid

Injury News

Other than Patrick Williams' (questionable) late addition to the injury report, the Chicago Bulls are in line to have their full rotation available. As for the 76ers, they were happy to hear that both Quentin Grimes and VJ Edgecombe were upgraded to probable after entering the day as questionable with an illness.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

VJ Edgecombe – PROBABLE

Quentin Grimes – PROBABLE

Dominick Barlow – PROBABLE

Joel Embiid – QUESTIONABLE

Kelly Oubre Jr. – OUT

Trendon Watford – OUT

