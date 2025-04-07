Fans Side With J.J. Watt Defending Hakeem Olajuwon After Houston Security Altercation
Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon sat courtside as his former Cougars won a thriller over Duke, hoping to celebrate their advancing to the NCAA championship.
Well, the security wasn't having it. Even Olajuwon's status as one of the sport's best wasn't enough to get him access to the court.
Luckily, another Houston sports legend hopped in defense. Former Texans star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt called out the security guard on social media Sunday.
College basketball fans sided with Watt, bringing up Olajuwon's reputation as justification for him entering the court.
As usual, others used this opportunity to make jokes and memes to defend their favorite athletes.
"This must be one of those spurs fans who was there when he embarrassed David Robinson after his MVP trophy," one fan said.
Still, some defended the police officer, saying he was fulfilling his duties despite Olajuwon's popularity.
"Sorry there’s rules and regulations that people have to follow," one user tweeted. "Just because you think your are important enough to walk anywhere and show your face doesn’t mean you’re above rules."
Houston is trying to clinch its first title in school history against the Florida Gators. They play Monday at 8:50 p.m., with Florida opening as the slight favorite. Hopefully, Olajuwon can celebrate with his team this time if they win the championship.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.