Rockets' Defense Dominates in Second Straight Game, Leading to Win vs. Cavs

Houston fans are thanking their lucky stars after the last few weeks, because up until their last two games, the Rockets were looking like anything but a title contender.

Houston started December 4-6, and a dominating narrative, vocalized by Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun and others, was the lack of defensive intensity and effort. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, the Rockets ranked 23rd in defensive rating at 117.8.

Between their last two games, wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they've allowed an average of 98 points with a defensive rating of 104.8.

Saturday night's 117-100 home victory against the Cavaliers simply carried over Houston's bright spots from the win in LA. The team's biggest strengths last season were defense and rebounding, which could be accentuated more after being called out.

casual Amen SWAT nbd 👋 pic.twitter.com/Q15zGKmtQp — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 28, 2025

The Rockets held Cleveland to 43-31-64 shooting splits at the Toyota Center, notching 12 steals and nine blocks. They out-rebounded the Cavaliers 51-42 with 18 offensive boards, dominating the glass once again.

On the ball, Houston allowed just one player to score above 20 points, as Jaylon Tyson notched 23 off the bench. The team also forced 15 turnovers for 26 points.

Amen getting busy at the rim 👆 pic.twitter.com/WQ8hjBc07y — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 28, 2025

The Rockets committed 17 turnovers themselves, but the defense and rebounding gave them a cushion. Kevin Durant took over on the offensive end with 30 points and seven assists (11-for-17 shooting).

Houston's offense doesn't need to be as impressive as its defense in order to win games. With talented ball stoppers such as Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, as well as height and elite rebounding in the form of Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams, this rotation is built to be chaotic amid the absence of a true point guard.

Even Reed Sheppard, who is the smallest player on the floor a good amount of the time, fits into the Rockets' defensive identity. He was contributing in almost every department, recording 18 points, three rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a block.

Have yourself a night, Reed! 😤



📊 18 PTS | 4 REB | 8 AST | 5 STL@MemorialHermann | #AllFire pic.twitter.com/x5YR1RMGLW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 28, 2025

The Rockets acquired Durant to help mitigate the offensive problem from last season. He certainly helped do so, adding shot creation and gravitating opponents in half-court sets. When they need him to take over in the clutch, he can certainly do so.

However, that shouldn't take away from what got Houston out of the rebuild. This team is too talented defensively to lack intensity and effort. The offense is important, but the Rockets can't stray away from their biggest strength.