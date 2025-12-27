The Rockets Haven't Found Consistency In Their Performance

The Houston Rockets got a big win against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team currently higher in the Western Conference standings. It was a key win against a top team as the Rockets attempt to climb back into the standings after some unfortunate losses against some of the West's weaker teams. Houston's ability to beat top teams but fall short to poor teams is a trait the Rockets may need to shake off by the end of the season.

The up-and-down nature of the Rockets is not conducive to climbing in the standings, but some of their issues can be corrected to gain more consistency.

Houston's dependence on tough shot-making from Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun makes things difficult whenever defenses key in on their scoring efforts. The Rockets haven't consistently gotten enough production from players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard.

Thompson has had a much better stretch recently in terms of his scoring, but he has struggled throughout the season to consistently contribute to the offense. Sheppard also hasn't had as many opportunities on the ball despite having some big performances earlier in the season. Smith Jr. has become an improved shooter, but still isn't the elite knock down shooter the Rockets were hoping he would become.

Because of the fluctuating nature of their offense, the Rockets aren't currently at the level of some of the other Western Conference contenders.

Defensively, the Rockets got a big boost from the return of Tari Eason to take some of the defensive responsibility from Thompson as the dynamic duo returned to cause chaos against opposing offenses.

The defense could be what could helps the Rockets become a more consistent team. They have the offensive talent to keep up with most other teams, but improving the defense to match their high-end performances on offense.

The Rockets will become more consistent when the offense can consistently create and finish shots at the rim. Thompson has struggled somewhat with his finishing at the rim despite being one of the league's most athletic players.

Sengun also is forced to take difficult shots around some of the best big man defenders in the league, forcing him to take and make several difficult shots through the mid range or using his guile to create an opportunity at the rim.

The Rockets won't be able to survive solely on mid range shots from Durant and Sengun. They'll be applying extra effort to pick up their efforts on both sides of the ball to become more consistent.