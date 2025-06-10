Internet Goes Absolutely Crazy Over Larry Bird Lookalike Playing Bass In Band
NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird is going viral for something that has nothing to do with basketball.
A music video of the 1980s rock band Foreigner recently resurfaced on social media. When fans caught a glimpse of the bass player jamming to the song "I Wanna Know What Love Is," they immediately thought he was Bird.
The bass player is actually Rick Wills, who does have a strong resemblance to Bird. Wills played in several bands but is mostly known for his work with Foreigner. While Bird could do almost anything on the basketball court, he was not a guitarist.
ESPN ANALYST PUTS SGA IN RARE COMPANY
Michael Jordan is generally regarded as the best shooting guard in NBA history. A close second is Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. No. 3 is Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
Now, there is a new player trying to earn a spot in the room. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played the last two seasons like he's deserving of a seat at the table. Even ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks so.
He made a bold claim about Gilgeous-Alexander Monday on NBA Today.
"He's best perimeter player in basketball," Perkins said. "He's knocking at the door of being the best player in basketball. He's efficient like Jordan. He's relentless like Kobe Bryant.
Jordan and Bryant were known as "killers" during their playing days. They combined for 11 championships, six MVPs, eight Finals MVPs and 12 scoring titles.
Gilgeous-Alexander has already won the scoring the title this season and was named MVP. He led the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record. They stand three games from winning the championship after breeing through the Western Conference playoffs.
Gilgeous-Alexander has carried his regular season into the postseason. He is averaging 36 points in the Finals, including 38 in Sunday's victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2.
"When it comes down to how he attacks and how efficient he is, especially from the midrange ... he's dethroned Kevin Durant in my opinion as the best scorer right now as the best scorer in the league," Perkins said. "He has zero flaws."
