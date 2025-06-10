Back In The Day NBA

Internet Goes Absolutely Crazy Over Larry Bird Lookalike Playing Bass In Band

Shandel Richardson

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) on the bench against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) on the bench against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird is going viral for something that has nothing to do with basketball.

A music video of the 1980s rock band Foreigner recently resurfaced on social media. When fans caught a glimpse of the bass player jamming to the song "I Wanna Know What Love Is," they immediately thought he was Bird.

The bass player is actually Rick Wills, who does have a strong resemblance to Bird. Wills played in several bands but is mostly known for his work with Foreigner. While Bird could do almost anything on the basketball court, he was not a guitarist.

ESPN ANALYST PUTS SGA IN RARE COMPANY

Michael Jordan is generally regarded as the best shooting guard in NBA history. A close second is Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. No. 3 is Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

Now, there is a new player trying to earn a spot in the room. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played the last two seasons like he's deserving of a seat at the table. Even ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks so.

He made a bold claim about Gilgeous-Alexander Monday on NBA Today.

"He's best perimeter player in basketball," Perkins said. "He's knocking at the door of being the best player in basketball. He's efficient like Jordan. He's relentless like Kobe Bryant.

Jordan and Bryant were known as "killers" during their playing days. They combined for 11 championships, six MVPs, eight Finals MVPs and 12 scoring titles.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already won the scoring the title this season and was named MVP. He led the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record. They stand three games from winning the championship after breeing through the Western Conference playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander has carried his regular season into the postseason. He is averaging 36 points in the Finals, including 38 in Sunday's victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2.

"When it comes down to how he attacks and how efficient he is, especially from the midrange ... he's dethroned Kevin Durant in my opinion as the best scorer right now as the best scorer in the league," Perkins said. "He has zero flaws."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS

Was Kobe Bryant supposed to be a New Jersey Net?

Avery Johnson gives best asset for Shai

Kevin Durant had strong mentor during his early NBA years

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here