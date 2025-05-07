Scottie Pippen's Appeal Vs. Michael Jordan Shown In Awkward TV Sitcom Appearance
Scottie Pippen never came close to reaching the popularity of Michael Jordan when they were teammates with the Chicago Bulls.
No one in NBA history has reached Jordan's appeal.
At least Pippen could make fun of himself for playing second-fiddle to Jordan all those year. He once appeared on the television sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat." He tries to offer some students a pair of his signature shoes: Air Pippen.
The kids hilariously turn down the offer of shoes named after Jordan.
KUKOC LOVES INTERNATIONAL NBA FEEL
NBA great Toni Kukoc played during a time when international players were an afterthought.
He was among the likes of Dino Radja and Drazen Petrovic who helped break the barrier in the 1990s. Now, there are dozens of foreign players dominating the league, including Luka Doncic.
Many feel Kukoc was the original Doncic.
“I see a little bit, but mostly when I played in Europe. That was the way I played,” Kukoc said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “When I got to the Bulls obviously that position was more or less reserved for Scottie [Pippen]… But there were times when I would get the rebound and have the freedom to bring the ball up… coach Phil [Jackson] gave me ‘carte blanche’ to handle the ball.”
Kukoc was among the first overseas players to have an NBA impact. He won three championships with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls from 1996-98.
After being part of the breakthrough, Kukoc is enjoying the rise of international players.
“They want to be these MVP’s, best rebounders, best defenders and so I think it’s nice to see,” Kukoc said. “It’s nice to see the courage of the people all over the world to just showcase their basketball and that’s why everybody wants to watch NBA games because they’re so exciting and they’re so good.”
