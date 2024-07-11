Arch Manning gets EA Sports College Football 25 grade
Arch Manning is in the game, and it appears the Texas Longhorns quarterback will be highly-rated on EA Sports College Football 25 despite playing only a few snaps in his collegiate career.
Manning's grade will be 87 overall when the game is released, according to CBS Sports.
For some reference, current Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers received a 92 overall grade, while Georgia's Carson Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders both scored a 93 mark, the highest among quarterbacks.
Kaidon Salter, the dual-threat Liberty star signal caller, was the last of the eight quarterbacks in the CFB 25 player rankings, coming in with a 90 overall grade.
Originally, it was reported that Manning would decline to make an appearance in the game, instead hoping to put his focus on playing football on the field.
But his announcement this week proved that he reversed course, creating a video featuring himself and his uncle, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning to advertise the game.
"I'm IN the game," Manning said in an X post attached to the video.
That promotion apparently came at a price for EA Sports, which shelled out a figure between $50,000 and $60,000 to Manning for posting the video in anticipation of the video game, according to a report.
In addition to his purported payment to promote the game, Manning will receive $600 and a copy of the game as part of the NIL deals EA Sports has arranged with players.
EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings Week
Electronic Arts debuted its Rankings Week with atop 25 poll of the toughest stadiums to play in college football, something that certainly got people talking ahead of CFB 25's July 19 release.
Then, it was a release of the best offenses in the game, and following that, a prediction of the best defenses.
Then, as the grand finale, EA Sports unveiled its top 25 rankings for the best overall teams. And with each reveal, fans furiously debated and dismissed many of the selections that were made.
