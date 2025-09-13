College football picks for Week 3 games from ESPN's College GameDay
College football returns to action today as an active Week 3 schedule gets underway, and the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have locked in their predictions for the top games.
Three of today’s college football games feature head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams, including a classic SEC rivalry that could see a long win streak snapped, and a surprise playoff hopeful on the road looking to make history against another playoff contender.
Georgia and Tennessee face off on Rocky Top with the Bulldogs winning eight straight in the series, but the Vols expected to play a closer game with Joey Aguilar at the helm at quarterback.
Miami stays home for a third-straight week, but faces a unique challenge in Group of Five standout USF, which became college football’s first team to beat two AP ranked opponents, taking out CFP quarterfinalist Boise State and then-No. 13 Florida.
Can the Bulls do it again? If so, they’ll be just the fifth team since the debut of the AP preseason poll in 1950 to beat three ranked opponents in the first three games of a season.
Notre Dame returns following an early idle week to face off in the home opener against Texas A&M in a rematch of last season’s opener, a game the Irish used to build an early case as a College Football Playoff hopeful.
Now, they come into this one already with a loss to Miami and under enormous pressure to avoid an 0-2 start that would seriously hamper their playoff ambitions this year.
As for the biggest games on college football’s Week 3 slate, what can we expect this weekend?
Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.
College football Week 3 predictions
USF at Miami: College GameDay made some picks against the spread, and McAfee was the only one to expect the Bulls would stay in the 17.5 point line.
Wisconsin at Alabama: Desmond Howard took the Badgers to go into SEC country and cover the line as 20.5 point underdogs against the Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina: Kirk Herbstreit stood alone taking the Commodores to upset the Gamecocks in this SEC opener for both teams.
Clemson at Georgia Tech: Pat McAfee took the Yellow Jackets to pull off a major upset and knock out the reigning ACC champions in a critical game for Clemson.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia: McAfee predictably is siding with his alma mater the Mountaineers to take out its biggest rival, while the others are going with Pitt.
Arkansas at Ole Miss: Desmond Howard projects the Hogs will upset the Rebels.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame: McAfee likes Marcel Reed and the Aggies’ potent offense to drop the Irish to 0-2 on the road.
Florida at LSU: A unanimous decision in favor of the Tigers to hold on at home and take out the reeling Gators in this SEC rivalry.
Georgia at Tennessee: Desmond Howard and Nick Saban are riding with the Bulldogs to make it nine straight against the Vols, while Pat McAfee enthusiastically predicted Tennessee will end that win streak on Rocky Top.
--
College Football HQ picks
Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction: Who wins, and why?
College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 3
College football Week 3 predictions by expert model include a big upset
College football picks against the spread for Week 3 games
ESPN updates college football power rankings for Week 3
Georgia vs. Tennessee expert score prediction
LSU vs. Florida prediction by expert model
Josh Pate predicts Top 25 college football upset in Week 3
Rece Davis expects SEC powerhouse to win handily today
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score prediction by expert models
Computer model predicts Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M score
Miami vs. USF score prediction in early battle of playoff hopefuls
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas prediction in SEC football clash
Prediction for Alabama vs. Wisconsin in key Big Ten vs. SEC matchup
ESPN computer model predicts huge college football upset in Week 3
--
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (57)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU (2)
- Oregon (1)
- Miami
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- USF
- Alabama
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
--