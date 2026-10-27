Jackson Chourio's Historic Night Validates the Brewers’ Biggest Bet

Almost three years ago, the Brewers made a massive bet on their future. On Monday night, they moved one step closer to collecting.

On Dec. 4, 2023, Milwaukee announced it had signed top prospect Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million extension that included two club options. It was the largest contract ever given to a player who hadn’t seen a major league field. In Game 3 of the World Series, the 22-year-old delivered a historic performance and helped put the franchise one win away from its first championship.

Chourio went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base Monday night, leading the way as the Brewers romped over the Rays 10–1. Chourio became the second-youngest player with four hits and a stolen base in a World Series game, trailing only Ty Cobb, who did it at 21 years and 299 days during Game 3 of the 1908 Fall Classic. He’s also the youngest player with a four-hit World Series game since Joe Garagiola in 1946 (Game 4).

This hasn’t been a one-game phenomenon. Chourio has dominated this World Series. He’s now 8-for-14 (.571) with three stolen bases and a 1.214 OPS. After three seasons, he’s delivering on baseball’s biggest stage at the most important moment in Brewers history.

Chourio led off Game 3 for Milwaukee and got right to work. On a 2–2 count, he ripped a 98 mph fastball from former teammate Freddy Peralta into left on a line. As if we needed any other indication he was locked in, the ball came off his bat at 104.4 mph. He came up again in the third with no one on and one out and ripped Peralta’s first offering to left for a 103.4 mph single. He moved to second on a walk to Jake Bauers, then scored the game’s first run two batters later when a Christian Yelich blooper fell in left. Chourio read it perfectly and bolted home at the crack of the bat.

With one out in the fifth inning and the Brewers ahead 2–0, Chourio hammered another single, this time to center at 102.9 mph. That hit kicked off a rally that would break the Rays and put their season on life support. Chourio stole second base and later scored on a Brice Turang single. Milwaukee would go on to string together eight two-out hits to score eight runs in the inning. Chourio also plated the inning’s final run when he doubled to right, driving in David Hamilton from first. He started the rally and ended it.

JACKSON CHOURIO IS 4-FOR-4

HE HAS TWO HITS THIS INNING



IT'S 10-0 BREWERS 😱 pic.twitter.com/A39hkGwYGd — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2026

Chourio was considered a top-20 international prospect in the 2021 class. Then a shortstop out of Venezuela, he signed with the Brewers for $1.8 million. He carried five-tool potential, but it was a long way from Maracaibo to Milwaukee.

MORE: The Brewers’ Blueprint for Small-Market Success Lies in Latin America

It didn’t take long for Chourio to distinguish himself. He went to the Dominican Summer League after signing and slashed .296/.386/.447 in 45 games, turning heads and jumping up prospect lists. Two more minor league seasons saw him become a consensus top five prospect in the game. The Brewers saw enough to sign him to a massive extension at just 19 years old with only six games above the Double A level.

Chourio is 8-for-14 (.571) in the World Series. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Chourio burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 and quickly looked like a future cornerstone. He made his debut on Opening Day and, at 20 years old, he hit .275 with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs and 22 stolen bases while posting a .791 OPS and a 118 wRC+. The 2025 campaign was a bit of a step back, though still impressive for his age, especially considering he battled a hamstring injury late in the season that dogged him down the stretch and in the postseason. Chourio finished the season slashing .270/.308/.463 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a 112 wRC+.

Entering 2026, Chourio was a bit of a question mark. Could he take a step forward and get more out of his immense talent? At this point we can emphatically say yes.

Chourio went on to finish the regular season with career highs in batting average (.291), on-base percentage (.351), slugging (.487), home runs (25), wRC+ (130) and bWAR (4.9) despite playing a career-low 127 games due to an early-season hand injury.

His 2026 campaign began with a championship, as he helped Venezuela win its first World Baseball Classic title in March. Seven months later, he’s chasing another, this time for a franchise that has never won one. Along the way, he’s delivered some big playoff moments.

While Chourio’s postseason didn’t get off to a fiery start, he did deliver one of October’s biggest at-bats. It came in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres, with the best closer in baseball on the mound. Mason Miller had Chourio’s back against the wall in the ninth inning with two outs, the bases loaded and San Diego holding a 3–2 lead. After getting behind 1–2 to go down to his final strike, Chourio fouled off a 104 mph fastball, then spit on a nasty slider that dipped out of the zone. With the count 2–2, Miller unleashed a 101 mph fastball that Chourio sent back up the middle for a two-run, walk-off single.

FULL AT-BAT: Jackson Chourio vs. Mason Miller 🍿



The Brewers walk it off to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS! pic.twitter.com/muBNJw1YKw — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2026

The Brewers haven’t looked back since, and are now 10–1 in the postseason.

Through the first two rounds, Chourio was hitting .171 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He wasn’t playing like a star but kept showing up in big moments. In the World Series, he has gone supernova, emerging as the centerpiece of his team’s championship pursuit.

The Brewers arrived in Milwaukee in 1970 after one season as the Seattle Pilots. For 56 years, they have chased a championship that remained out of reach. In 2023, they decided to tie their future to Chourio, whom they believed could carry the franchise to new heights. The future is now.

Three years after going all-in on a teenager, the Brewers are 27 outs away from hitting their jackpot.