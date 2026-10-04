Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers, Padres, Dodgers, Braves in NLDS Game 2

The National League Division Series began on Saturday, kicking off two highly anticipated postseason matchups.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers both head into Sunday with a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five showdowns against the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres, respectively. And all four teams have a notable hurler who could take the mound in their next pivotal playoff battle.

Here are the potential starting pitchers for each National League team in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Brewers vs. Padres

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Padres in their first game of the 2026 MLB playoffs. Although right-hander Jacob Misiorowski allowed two runs in four innings, Milwaukee's bullpen kept San Diego off the scoreboard in Game 1, despite an unusual ending.

On Sunday, right-hander Logan Henderson is scheduled to start for the Brewers. The 24-year-old will make his playoff debut in Game 2 after posting a 2.47 ERA in 18 starts this year, striking out 110 hitters in 98 1/3 innings.

San Diego will counter with right-hander Michael King on Sunday. The 31-year-old threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series and will look to send the Padres back to Petco Park with the NLDS tied at 1-1.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers began their quest for a third consecutive World Series title with a 5-3 win over the Braves in Game 1 on Saturday. Left-hander Tarik Skubal tossed six innings of one-run ball in his first postseason start for Los Angeles. And another southpaw is set to toe the rubber for the Dodgers in Game 2.

Left-hander Blake Snell is expected to start for Los Angeles on Sunday. The 33-year-old was limited to nine regular-season starts this year, but he produced a 1.90 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-4 lefty has a 3.27 ERA in 18 career postseason games.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has not yet announced its Game 2 starter. Most pundits believe left-hander Chris Sale could get the ball, but Braves manager Walt Weiss said the team will wait until Sunday to decide. The 37-year-old would be pitching on two days' rest after closing out Atlanta's Wild Card Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. If Sale doesn't start on Sunday, it'll be interesting to see who else the Braves could turn to as a starter or if they'd go with another bullpen game.