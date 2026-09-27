Rangers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 27

The Texas Rangers’ path to the playoffs is a little tough on the final day of the regular season, as they need to knock off the Minnesota Twins and have the Houston Astros lose to the Athletics to win the AL West.

Oddsmakers have set the Rangers as massive underdogs to make the postseason , as the Astros are nearly 2/1 favorites to beat the Athletics this afternoon.

Still, Texas is going to do everything it can to advance, even though oddsmakers view it in a toss-up game against the Twins.

MacKenzie Gore (4.59 ERA) is on the mound for the Rangers, and they’re 18-15 in his starts in 2026. Dean Kremer (4.97 ERA) gets the ball for the Twins after they acquired him at the trade deadline this season. Kremer has struggled a bit in 2026, allowing more home runs (17) than starts (16).

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this regular-season finale with major playoff implications.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+142)

Twins +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline

Rangers: -114

Twins: -105

Total

8 (Over -117/Under -103)

Rangers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Texas: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.59 ERA)

Minnesota: Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.97 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Twins.TV

Rangers record: 80-81

Twins record: 76-85

Rangers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+352)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why I like this matchup for Seager against the Twins:

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager missed a lot of time in the 2026 season with injuries, but he’s still homered 19 times in 101 games for Texas.

With the team needing a win – and a Houston loss – to make the playoffs, I expect the Rangers’ bats to come alive on Sunday against the already-eliminated Minnesota Twins.

Right-hander Dean Kremer is on the bump for the Twins, and he has a 4.97 ERA this season, allowing 17 home runs in 16 appearances. That’s great news for Seager, who has six home runs over his last 25 games, though he’s hitting just .238 during that stretch.

Still, the veteran shortstop has thrived against Kremer in his career, going 4-for-8 with a walk. He’s worth a look with Texas looking to leapfrog Houston and make the playoffs.

Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

There is obviously a massive motivation factor for the Rangers in this matchup, and I believe they have the better starting pitcher on the mound as well.

Gore’s ERA hasn’t been great in 2026, but he has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 3.86, a sign that he’s pitched better than his ERA suggests. Plus, he has an expected ERA of 4.09 in 2026.

Kremer has not been great, posting an expected ERA in just the 30th percentile despite the fact that he’s allowed two or fewer runs in three straight starts.

Minnesota technically has nothing to play for on Sunday, and these teams have traded multi-run wins to open this three-game set. I lean with the Rangers on the road in what is basically a pick’em.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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