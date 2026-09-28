Red Sox vs. Yankees: Four Bold Predictions for AL Wild-Card Series

One of baseball’s best rivalries will be center stage during the wild-card round of the 2026 MLB postseason, as the Red Sox will make the short journey out to the Bronx for a showdown against the Yankees.

The best-of-three series will get underway Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch slated for 8:00 p.m. ET. Boston (87–74) finished the season as the No. 5 seed in the American League after clinching the second wild-card spot. The Yankees (93–68) were just ahead of them as the No. 4 seed and the top wild-card team. The winner of the series will take on another familiar foe in the Rays, who won the AL East and were the American League’s top team overall.

Fans in New York will eagerly be awaiting a concrete update on Aaron Judge’s status for the series. Despite landing back on the IL in late September with a calf strain, Judge has expressed that he’s hoping to be available for the series, even though Aaron Boone expressed initial pessimism over his availability.

The Yankees and Red Sox played 13 times in the regular season, and the rivalry series was as good as advertised. New York won seven of the 13 games and outscored Boston 56–39.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;When was the first Yankees-Red Sox postseason series?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;1999&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;1981&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;1975&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2004&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;How many postseason series have the Yankees and Red Sox played against each other?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;5&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;11&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;6&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;14&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What’s the Yankees’ postseason record against the Red Sox? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Yankees and Red Sox have faced off in 27 postseason games. What is New York’s record in those head-to-head clashes? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;15-12&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;16-11&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;13-14&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;14-13&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What Red Sox player hit for the cycle in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Brock Holt&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mookie Betts&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Andrew Benintendi&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Xander Bogaerts&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What Yankees player delivered the series-clinching walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Alfonso Soriano&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Aaron Boone&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Hideki Matsui&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jason Giambi&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Derek Jeter&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Let’s make some bold predictions for the wild-card round clash.

Cam Schlittler will record 10-plus strikeouts in a scoreless outing

Cam Schlittler will pitch in Game 1 of the wild-card series against the Red Sox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Schlittler will be on the mound for the series opener on Tuesday, getting the ball in Game 1 after a sensational season in ‘26. There’s plenty of animosity between Schlittler and the Red Sox, dating back to last postseason when he racked up 12 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings in the wild-card series. The 25-year-old has made four career regular-season starts against the Red Sox, too, and he owns a 0.74 ERA with 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 24 1/3 innings. He’s dominated against New York’s most hated rival, and as he showcased last year, doesn’t struggle to adapt to the bright lights of October. Schlittler will toss another gem against Boston in Game 1, and I’m expecting him to silence the Red Sox’ lineup while racking up double-digit strikeouts.

Payton Tolle will also pitch a gem in Game 1

Payton Tolle will be on the mound in Game 1 for the Red Sox against the Yankees in the wild-card series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle doesn’t have a lick of postseason experience under his belt, but he was arguably the Red Sox’s most reliable pitcher throughout his rookie season. He excelled against the Yankees in two starts, striking out 18 across 13 innings and surrendering just one run. Tolle has had better numbers on the road this season, with a 2.50 ERA in 12 outings. Since the start of August, he’s had just two appearances in which he’s surrendered more than two earned runs, and has surrendered one or fewer runs in four of his last eight starts. Tolle’s expected to get the ball for Game 1 opposite Schlittler in what will the biggest outing of his career, and I think he’ll deliver a gem in the Bronx with eight-plus strikeouts and one or fewer earned runs allowed across six or more innings.

Spencer Jones will hit two home runs in the series

Spencer Jones (left) will have to help pick up the slack if Aaron Judge can’t play in New York’s wild-card series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees’ rookie outfielder will have an important role to play in the postseason, especially if Aaron Judge isn’t able to suit up for the wild-card series. Jones hit 11 home runs in 86 games during his rookie campaign, seven of which came over the last two months as he became a mainstay in New York’s lineup. In his first taste of postseason baseball, I think Jones will flourish and showcase why there was so much excitement within the organization about his pop at the plate. The 25-year-old strikes out a ton (36.3% strikeout rate), but when he does square up a baseball, he hits it hard, and it typically goes a long way. He only hit two home runs at Yankee Stadium this season, but I’m expecting him to match that tally in the postseason with a pair of long balls against the Red Sox.

Yankees will advance to the ALDS in low-scoring three-game series

Home-field advantage will play a big role in the outcome of this clash, and with the entire wild-card series set to be played in New York, the Yankees should have the edge. New York has leaned upon its elite pitching this season, and they figure to do so again against an inconsistent Boston offense. I’m not expecting a high-scoring series from either team, especially if Judge isn’t in the mix. The Yankees’ starters have the advantage in terms of postseason experience and playing in a friendly environment. Head to head this season, the Yankees are 4–2 at home against the Red Sox, and they’ve held Boston to two or fewer runs in four of those six games. I think this series goes the distance, but it’ll be New York advancing to the ALDS behind its superior starting pitching.