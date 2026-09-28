Projecting the Houston Astros Playoff Roster for the A.L. Wild-Card Series

The Houston Astros are inevitable. In several instances, the Astros spiraled, and the season appeared to be over. It took all 162 games for Houston to clinch the American League West and its ninth playoff appearance in 10 seasons. Somehow, they found a way to play postseason baseball.

The Astros will host the Chicago White Sox in a best-of-three wild-card series. The White Sox controlled the A.L. Central for most of the year, but the Cleveland Guardians pulled away late in the season.

Houston will assemble its 26-man roster for the wild-card round. Let's take a look at who could make the cut ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.

Projecting the Astros Wild-Card Roster

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Players

Catchers: Yainer Diaz and Christian Vazquez

Infielders: Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Nick Allen

Outfielders: Yordan Alvarez, Taylor Trammell, Cam Smith, Lucas Spence, Lamonte Wade Jr., Nelson Velazquez

Pitchers

Starting pitchers: Hunter Brown, Hayden Wesneski, Ethan Pecko, Peter Lambert

Relievers: Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, Bryan King, Bennett Sousa, Tatsuya Imai, Miguel Ullola, AJ Blubaugh, Logan VanWey, Josh Hendrickson

Who Will Pitch Game 1?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ethan Pecko. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three games will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT on NBCSN/Peacock. Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Joe Espada said the Astros will run a bullpen game for Game 1, but he hasn't announced a starter.

Houston used six pitchers in its 8-0 win over the Athletics on Sunday. Lambert threw 41 pitches while everyone else kept their pitch counts below 35. Pecko could get the ball first on Tuesday. Brown would be the presumed starter for Game 2.

The Astros suffered some tough injury setbacks last week. Cristian Javier, Daulton Varsho, and Brice Matthews were all placed on the injured list, making them unavailable for the first round. However, Spence has suddenly emerged as a big-time bat during this final stretch.

The rookie center fielder went 6-for-15 against the Athletics last weekend, including a three-home-run effort on Thursday. Every postseason run needs an unlikely hero, and perhaps the 23-year-old can be the hero.

The regular season didn't go to plan. Houston benefited from a weak division, but regular-season results are insignificant in October. The Astros are experienced, and the White Sox are a young team. Houston won the season series 5-2.

Improbable playoff runs have happened before. Houston can reverse all the regular-season misfortunes with a deep postseason run. Espada will lean on his veteran bats to supply runs for a banged-up, unpredictable pitching staff.