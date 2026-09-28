Red Sox Starting Pitchers for ALWCS vs. Yankees, Including Game 1 Surprise

The Boston Red Sox are rolling with a rookie in the biggest game of the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far.

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will begin a three-game wild-card series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Over the last few weeks, the rotation has been speculated about a lot. Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez are all healthy and ready to help this club in the postseason. When it comes to the rotation, the question has been about the order of these three pitchers, not the talent, or anything of that nature.

All three are red-hot right now and Tolle is getting the call for Game 1. Let's take a look at Boston's starters for the Yankees series and break it down.

Our Game 1 guy. pic.twitter.com/kfwpDYLQjc — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2026

Game 1: Payton Tolle (Lefty)

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, Tolle has been talked about as the potential Game 1 starter. The talent is there and he has been really good recently. The idea makes a lot of sense and it's arguably the right call to roll with Tolle. It's still a bit surprising that the rookie is the call over Gray and Suarez, who both are veterans with more than one game of playoff experience. But it still arguably is the right call.

Tolle finished the season with a 3.03 ERA and a 171-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 148 2/3 innings pitched. Since July 7, Tolle has gone 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in 13 starts. In those games, Boston has gone 11-2 overall. Outside of the fact that Tolle has been good, he makes sense as the Game 1 starter from the perspective that he's a lefty. If Aaron Judge doesn't play, then the Yankees will be very lefty-heavy, which works in Tolle's favor. New York's lineup is much less scary without Judge and if the Red Sox could steal Game 1, they'll be in the driver's seat. Lefty starters are a weakness for New York and a strength for Boston. Plus, Tolle has had success against New York. In two starts against the Yankees this season, he has allowed one run in 13 innings pitched (0.69 ERA) with 18 strikeouts.

Game 2: Sonny Gray (Righty)

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been Boston's ace all season. He finished the season with a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts to go along with a league-leading 18 wins. He's a righty, which doesn't line up well with the Yankees' lineup. But if the Red Sox lose on Tuesday, there isn't a guy you'd want to turn to more than Gray to force a Game 3. On the other hand, if the Red Sox win on Tuesday, there isn't a guy you'd prefer to go to in a potential clincher.

Boston is rolling with matchups in Game 1 and then turning to its ace in Game 2.

Game 3: Ranger Suarez (Lefty)

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suarez was brought to town this past offseason in large part because of his postseason success. The lefty has a 1.48 ERA in 11 playoff appearances, all as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. If the Red Sox and Yankees go to a Game 3, they will not only turn to a lefty, which doesn't work well for New York, but also someone who has pitched his best when the lights have been at their brightest.