Latest Report on Adrian Morejon's Market Could Shake Up Free Agency

San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon is expected to be one of this offseason's most coveted arms. In fact, some teams are reportedly interested in adding the talented southpaw to their rotation rather than their bullpen.

Morejon is "drawing interest as a starter," according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. However, Sammon also reports that the 27-year-old prefers to "remain a reliever." "Perhaps a big offer would change his thinking, but a common theme among Clay Holmes, Seth Lugo and other relievers converted to starters in recent years was the strong desire of those pitchers to become members of a rotation," Sammon said.

While it sounds like Morejon wants to stay in the bullpen for now, it's intriguing that teams are reportedly interested in making the hard-throwing lefty a starter. The southpaw hasn't started a regular-season game since 2023, and he's made just nine starts in 261 career big-league games. But with his electric pitch arsenal, the Cuban hurler could certainly impact a game as a starter or reliever.

How Adrian Morejon's decision affects overall pitching market

Jun 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) celebrates after pitching during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Morejon is one of eight players to receive a qualifying offer for the 2027 MLB season. The southpaw has until Nov. 17 to decide whether to return to the Padres on a one-year, $23.15 million deal or officially enter free agency. With the 5-foot-11 lefty reportedly drawing interest as a starter and high-leverage reliever, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll decline the qualifying offer.

If he rejects the qualifying offer, Morejon will become one of the most sought-after hurlers of the offseason. If he truly wants to remain a reliever, the 27-year-old should be a top target on the bullpen market after posting a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 86 innings this year. While he was mostly used as a setup man in front of Mason Miller, some teams could consider signing the left-hander to be their closer.

On the other hand, if Morejon receives lucrative offers to be a starting pitcher, that could remove one of the premier bullpen arms from the reliever market. Regardless of whether he's used as a starter or reliever next year, though, many MLB fans will be interested in following the southpaw's free-agent saga this winter.