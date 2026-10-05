MLB Upset Watch: Dodgers, Guardians Could Be in Trouble

The American League Division Series and National League Division Series are both in full swing and there's a chance that we could end up seeing an upset in both.

The two matchups in the American League Division Series are the Chicago White Sox vs. the Cleveland Guardians. The other matchup is the Tampa Bay Rays vs. the New York Yankees. On the National League side of the bracket, the Los Angeles Dodgers are duking it out against the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are facing off against the San Diego Padres.

In the National League, the two-time reigning champion Dodgers are the team potentially on upset watch. In the American League, the club on upset watch is the American League Central champion Guardians.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) reacts after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Snell took the hill on Sunday and went 3 2/3 innings against the Braves. He only allowed one run, but walked five batters and Los Angeles' bullpen was stretched thin. Atlanta evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win over Los Angeles on Sunday. The Dodgers and Braves will have a day off on Monday before Game 3 on Tuesday night over in Atlanta.

All it takes is three wins to advance to the National League Championship Series. The next two games will be played in Atlanta and Chris Sale will take the hill in Game 3. The Braves have home-field advantage now. Can they actually knock out the two-time reigning champs?

Cleveland Guardians

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a base hit during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians won the American League Central by just one game over the White Sox. The Guardians finished the regular season with an 85-77 record. The White Sox finished the regular season with an 84-78 record. The Guardians earned a first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the ALDS, but the White Sox came out on top in Game 1.

Chicago came out on top, 3-0, in Game 1. The White Sox have been a favorite in the American League playoffs so far. The White Sox lost 102 games last year and 121 games in 2024. The fact that the White Sox are even in the playoffs this season is a shock. Not only that, but they have a series win under their belt already as well after taking down the Houston Astros. Right now, they are in the driver's seat in the ALDS as well with Anthony Kay to take the hill on Monday afternoon.