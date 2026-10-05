Jackson Chourio's Brewers Walk-Off Was More Historic Than You'd Think

The Milwaukee Brewers have played just two games in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason so far and Jackson Chourio has been the biggest story around the organization.

The 22-year-old had the best season of his big league career so far in 2026 and it has surely carried over to the playoffs. In Game 1 on Saturday, Chourio went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in the Brewers' 3-2 win. In Game 2, Chourio also went 1-for-4 at the plate. That base hit drove in the game-tying and game-winning runs in the ninth inning off San Diego Padres star Mason Miller.

JACKSON CHOURIO IS THE WALK-OFF HERO IN GAME 2! pic.twitter.com/mZVRRVd4Xv — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

Chourio is on a heater and has reached historic levels. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Chourio now is the third-youngest player with a walk-off hit in big league history.

"Youngest players with a walk-off hit, postseason history: 1997 NLDS G1 Edgar Renteria 22y 54d, 1997 WS G7 Edgar Renteria: 22y 80d, 2026 NLDS G2 Jackson Chourio 22y 207d," Langs wrote.

Jackson Chourio Is A Star

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates with the team after hitting the game-winning play against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chourio has stepped up when the lights have been at their brightest. In fact, Chourio's 15 RBIs in 14 playoff games are just two away from Andruw Jones' record of 17 RBIs by a player in the postseason before turning 23 years old.

Jackson Chourio is about to have the record for most playoff RBI before turning 23 years old



LOOK AT THE GAMES DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HIM AND #1 pic.twitter.com/4fbt5YOjjZ — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 4, 2026

Simply put, Chourio has looked like a star and fans shouldn't forget about the fact that he's just 22 years old. What he has been able to do in his career so far has been impressive to watch. One of the biggest talking points in the league in the final few weeks of the regular season was the race for the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award. Guys like JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart, Nolan McLean and Carson Benge are contenders for the award. Chourio is in his third season in the big leagues, and yet he's younger than all four of the top Rookie of the Year Award contenders.

Not only that, but Chourio is making his mark and leading the best team in baseball in the postseason. He already is a star. But his ceiling is significantly higher as well. If he can continue on the trajectory that he's on, we're talking about someone who could own plenty of offensive records for the Brewers by the time he eventually decides to hang up his cleats, years from now.

Milwaukee is lucky to have Chourio, to say the least.