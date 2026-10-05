Dodgers Notes: NLDS Game 3 Starters Announced, Kyle Tucker Bold Prediction, LA in Trouble?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, on Sunday as the National League Division Series evened out to one game apiece. With the best-of-five series now heading back to Atlanta, the two-time defending champions are in a much more troublesome spot than expected.

Left-hander Blake Snell was far from his best on Sunday as he struck out five across 3.2 innings of work (90 pitches) with an earned run and five walks. Snell, Kris Bubic and Edgardo Henriquez all allowed an earned run while the four remaining relievers were hitless in their respective outings.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman tied things up in the fourth inning with a solo home run, just his second since the All-Star break. When the Dodgers were down to their final out, Max Muncy slugged a solo home run — but it was too little too late for LA.

The Dodgers also officially announced that the starter for Game 3 of the NLDS will be the ace: Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The reigning World Series MVP had a 2.16 ERA in his last five regular season starts and will now make his 2026 postseason debut.

Yamamoto will face off against southpaw Chris Sale for the Braves, who is working with a 2.16 ERA across 27 starts this season. So far in the postseason, Sale struck out nine across 6.1 innings in Atlanta's first wild-card game, and on one day of rest, closed out Game 3 of the wild-card round with three strikeouts across the game's final four outs.

Finally, manager Dave Roberts made a bold prediction regarding right fielder Kyle Tucker following his abysmal regular season to kick off the Dodgers chapter of his career. Tucker was hitting just .228 with 11 home runs going into September before he appeared to start to turn things around

“It’s been fun to watch Kyle build some confidence," Roberts said before the NLDS. "You can see him just freed up a little bit. He’s been working hard this whole year, and he’s been in it. And I give him a lot of credit for continuing to persevere and [I] expect the best of him to be at the end of the season.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts' Bold Kyle Tucker Postseason Prediction Already Looks Genius

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 2 vs Braves Without Key Starter

Alex Vesia Opens Up About What Could Be His Final Playoff Run With Dodgers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

"It's just not gonna be easy, but I mean we knew that from the beginning... We know it's gonna be a tough matchup, no matter who's on the mound."



Mookie Betts (0-2, 2 BB) talks with the media after the #Dodgers fall to the Braves in Game 2 of the #NLDS, losing 3-2 and evening up… pic.twitter.com/5Rob67VRei — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 5, 2026

Snellzilla has arrived for Game 2. #NLDS pic.twitter.com/jhI6fQ0AG1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 4, 2026

MAN, I LOVE FREDDIE. pic.twitter.com/Z7SAK9Bzth — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 5, 2026

THE BIGGER THE MOMENT, THE BETTER TEO SEEMS TO BE. 😮‍💨🔥



Since arriving in LA, Teoscar Hernández has been a BEAST across 10 NLDS games, posting a .997 OPS with 4 HR and 12 RBI.



There’s simply NOT a moment too big for Teoscar Hernández. October is his stage. 🏆… — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 4, 2026

"I feel like I have a lot of confidence in myself to go out there and handle business."



Josue De Paula talks with the media ahead of Game 2 of the #NLDS between the #Dodgers and the Braves. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/mtBko3pyZZ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 4, 2026

Rōki Sasaki, 101mph & 102mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/MSSdYjpkOl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2026

Yamamoto is locked in and ready for October baseball. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QOiU3IqCKO — California Post Sports (@capostsports) October 4, 2026

"Gotta find a way to score some runs without hitting a home run; that's our biggest thing right now."



Freddie Freeman (2-4, HR (1), RBI) talks with the media after the #Dodgers fall to the Braves in Game 2 of the #NLDS, losing 3-2 and evening up the series. pic.twitter.com/F8lP4bXki1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 5, 2026

NLDS Game 1. ✅ pic.twitter.com/747WNHeAg6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 4, 2026

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are getting ready for Game 2 of the NLDS coming up on FS1 pic.twitter.com/c0t91fOCnM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

“Why not kick butt and have fun at the same time, you know what I'm saying?” — Josue De Paula is all of us pic.twitter.com/qg4VJR1BDE — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 4, 2026

Ben Rortvedt



Photo by Jon SooHoo / IG pic.twitter.com/DFMOzrM8gW — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒊 (@Be_Ro_47grit) October 4, 2026

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