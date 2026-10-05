Dodgers Notes: NLDS Game 3 Starters Announced, Kyle Tucker Bold Prediction, LA in Trouble?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, on Sunday as the National League Division Series evened out to one game apiece. With the best-of-five series now heading back to Atlanta, the two-time defending champions are in a much more troublesome spot than expected.
Left-hander Blake Snell was far from his best on Sunday as he struck out five across 3.2 innings of work (90 pitches) with an earned run and five walks. Snell, Kris Bubic and Edgardo Henriquez all allowed an earned run while the four remaining relievers were hitless in their respective outings.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman tied things up in the fourth inning with a solo home run, just his second since the All-Star break. When the Dodgers were down to their final out, Max Muncy slugged a solo home run — but it was too little too late for LA.
The Dodgers also officially announced that the starter for Game 3 of the NLDS will be the ace: Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The reigning World Series MVP had a 2.16 ERA in his last five regular season starts and will now make his 2026 postseason debut.
Yamamoto will face off against southpaw Chris Sale for the Braves, who is working with a 2.16 ERA across 27 starts this season. So far in the postseason, Sale struck out nine across 6.1 innings in Atlanta's first wild-card game, and on one day of rest, closed out Game 3 of the wild-card round with three strikeouts across the game's final four outs.
Finally, manager Dave Roberts made a bold prediction regarding right fielder Kyle Tucker following his abysmal regular season to kick off the Dodgers chapter of his career. Tucker was hitting just .228 with 11 home runs going into September before he appeared to start to turn things around
“It’s been fun to watch Kyle build some confidence," Roberts said before the NLDS. "You can see him just freed up a little bit. He’s been working hard this whole year, and he’s been in it. And I give him a lot of credit for continuing to persevere and [I] expect the best of him to be at the end of the season.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts' Bold Kyle Tucker Postseason Prediction Already Looks Genius
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 2 vs Braves Without Key Starter
Alex Vesia Opens Up About What Could Be His Final Playoff Run With Dodgers
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson