MLB free agency is open, and Jarren Duran continues to draw interest on several fronts. Kalshi’s next team market continues to push Duran back to the Boston Red Sox at 28%. However, both the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals have entered the mix in his next-team market.

There is some truth to Duran not returning to Boston next season despite sitting at the top of the market. Just over a week ago, he sat at a 35% chance to stay with the Red Sox before Kalshi backed off a bit to 28% this week. The Padres and Royals each sit at 11%.

Jarren Duran next team - Kalshi

Boston Red Sox 28%

Kansas City Royals 11%

San Diego Padres 11%

Kalshi grades the market based on which team Duran is with by March 25. A $10 trade that he stays in Boston profits $24, and $75.54 if he lands with either San Diego or Kansas City.

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All but gone?

The Boston Red Sox made one of the bigger waves in the early stages of free agency by signing Jake Bauers from the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-year, $58 million contract. That is a strong signal that the Red Sox are ready to move on from Duran.

With that, MLB insider Jim Bowden went on the GM Territory podcast and named the Padres as a possible destination after the Bauers signing, which forced their price up in the next team market.

"And now for the Red Sox, that can allow them to go back to the trade market and once again talk trade with Jarren Duran," Bowden said Sunday. "Maybe they trade him to the Padres for one of their catchers."

As for the Royals, they’ve been in the mix for Duran for over a year and can finally acquire him cheaper than expected, considering his down 2026 season. Sports Illustrated’s Trey Donovan suggests the Royals could pounce on Duran at a discount.

“Last offseason, he was going to cost an arm and a leg after back-to-back 4.0+ fWAR seasons, but 2026 was a down year for the Red Sox LF,” Donovan said. “It won't cost as much to acquire him, and he would be under team control until 2029. If the Royals swung a deal, it would more than likely be pitching going to Boston, as they lose Sonny Gray, and outside of Peyton Tolle and Ranger Suárez, the Red Sox need some pitching help.”

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