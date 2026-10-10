White Sox-Guardians Game 5 Preview: Everything for MLB Fans to Know

Whether you're a fan of the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox or simply just a baseball fan, Saturday is going to be a fun day for you.

The American League Division Series is going to come to an end on Saturday with either the White Sox or the Guardians advancing to the American League Championship Series to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays. The White Sox-Guardians ALDS matchup is the only series in the division series to advance to five games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Atlanta Braves in four games. The Milwaukee Brewers took down the San Diego Padres in four games. The Rays defeated the New York Yankees in three games. The White Sox-Guardians ALDS is the lone series to make it five games and it will wrap up on Saturday night with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Let's break down all of the details of the ALDS finale and the next steps in the playoffs in general.

ALDS Game 5

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox Starter: RHP Sean Burke

Cleveland Guardians Starter: RHP Gavin Williams

Burke tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Guardians on Oct. 5 and was excellent. The righty allowed just one run and one base hit while striking out six batters. Williams has been potentially even more impressive in the series against the White Sox. Williams tossed five innings on Oct. 5 and allowed two runs. Then, he took the hill in the ninth inning of Game 4 to help secure the win and force Game 5. Now, he's going to take the hill once again in Game 5. Simply put, both of these guys have been studs and now they will duke it out for a chance to advance.

Series Breakdown

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox dominated out of the gate in the series and took the first two games. Cleveland rebounded and won Games 3 and Game 4. Now, the series is knotted at two games apiece with a chance to advance on the line.

Game Time

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Pitch: 8 p.m. ET.

Location: Progressive Field

What Happens Next?

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever wins on Saturday will have a tough task ahead of them. The Tampa Bay Rays are waiting. Tampa Bay led the American League with 98 wins in 2026 and then dominated the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. The Rays took Game 1, 1-0. Then, Tampa Bay won Game 2, 5-2. Finally, the Rays downed New York, 4-3, in Game 3 to wrap up the series.

After a performance like that, the Rays should be considered the favorites against either the White Sox or the Guardians, regardless of who advances. The White Sox are the biggest shock of the playoffs so far. No one thought they'd be here before the season, and yet they're a win away from the ALCS. The Guardians have been steady for years and have the experience to get the job done. It's going to be a fun day in baseball, to say the least. Then, there will be just four teams alive with an eye towards the World Series.