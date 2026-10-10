How Brewers Match Up Against Dodgers' Game 1, Game 2 Starters

The Milwaukee Brewers now know who they will be facing off against in the first two games of the National League Championship Series on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Friday, Jack Harris of the California Post reported that the Dodgers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound in Game 1 and follow up with 2025 World Series Most Valuable Player Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2.

"Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the NLCS and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2," Harris wrote.

This shouldn't shock anyone too much, although the Dodgers did flip Yamamoto ahead of Blake Snell, who started Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. With that being said, how have the Brewers stacked up against Skubal and Yamamoto in 2027? Let's take a look.

Tarik Skubal vs. Brewers In 2027

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before game four against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have faced off against Skubal twice this season: once as a member of the Detroit Tigers and once as a member of the Dodgers. In both cases, the Brewers gave themselves a chance to win the game. On April 23, Milwaukee faced off against Skubal for the first time this season. That day, Skubal tossed six innings, while allowing seven base hits, four earned runs and striking out five. The Tigers won that game, but Skubal didn't get the win.

On Aug. 16, the Brewers faced off against Skubal while donning a Dodgers jersey. That day, Logan Henderson, who was talked about as a potential trade chip for Skubal, beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Skubal pitched six innings while allowing seven base hits, one earned run, two total runs, two walks and striking out seven. Skubal suffered the loss in that contest.

Skubal's season-high for earned runs allowed in a game in 2026 was four. He did that four times and the Brewers were one of the teams that did it. So, the Brewers have actually lined up well against Skubal this year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yamamoto has had more success against the Brewers this season. He made two starts against the Brewers in 2026 and earned wins in both contests. On May 24, he tossed seven innings and allowed just one run. On Aug. 14, Yamamoto tossed six innings and allowed just one run in another win. Of the two, Yamamoto arguably is the tougher matchup for the Brewers' lineup, despite Skubal's pedigree.