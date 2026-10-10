Rays Will Have One Major ALCS Advantage Over Guardians or White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays made quick work of the New York Yankees in their ALDS matchup, sweeping their American League East rivals in three games.

It was a series the Rays had control over throughout, as they didn’t trail once in three games. They took full advantage of the shortcomings the Yankees had with relentless pressure, which led to their crumbling.

Manager Kevin Cash did an incredible job, pushing all the right buttons along the way. He outmaneuvered his counterpart, Aaron Boone, whom New York fans are clamoring to see fired after another disappointing October in the Bronx.

With the Yankees vanquished, Tampa Bay is awaiting their opponent in the ALCS, either the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox. Their series going five games has created yet another massive edge for the Rays to take advantage of: rest.

Rays will have major rest advantage over Guardians, White Sox

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates in the locker room with teammates after winning game three of the ALDS against the New York Yankees and winning the series 3-0 during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay finished the Yankees off on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. They won’t take the field again until Monday, Oct. 12, for Game 1 of the ALCS at Tropicana Field. That extra rest is just another advantage that the Rays will be able to take advantage of.

There will be some people who counter that by saying they have already had enough rest. Some of their pitchers didn’t get into a game during the ALDS, which means they will go at least two weeks between getting into games; the last regular-season game Tampa Bay played was on Sept. 27, and the only pitchers they used the entire series against New York were starters Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez, and relief pitchers Cam Booser, Kevin Kelly and Bryan Baker.

Is too much rest a bad thing? Only time will tell, but the Guardians and White Sox would much rather be in the Rays’ position, already clinched and in the ALCS, than have to play a decisive, winner-take-all Game 5 in the ALDS.

Cash is going to be able to line his pitching staff up exactly how he wants with no obstacles. Everyone will be fully rested and ready to go for Games 1 and 2, which will be on back-to-back days, unlike the ALDS, when there were off days after Games 1 and 2.

Rest edge allows Rays to set pitching staff up for series

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts in the sixth inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That edge has been created because of the extra rest they are getting. Making it an even bigger advantage is that Tampa Bay has multiple arms capable of covering multiple innings in an outing.

Booser and Kelly threw 1.1 innings combined in three outings; Baker threw one inning, closing out each game. Rasmussen twirled eight innings in Game 1, Peralta got through 4.2 innings in Game 2 and Martinez completed 3.2 innings before being hit by a comebacker.

Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax, two relief pitchers who were converted into starters midseason and are now back in the bullpen, covered the remaining innings. They are all heading into the ALDS rested and ready to go, while Cleveland and Chicago have used at least four pitchers each in every game thus far, mixing and matching openers and bulk-inning pitchers to get through games.