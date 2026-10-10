Rays Will Have One Major ALCS Advantage Over Guardians or White Sox
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The Tampa Bay Rays made quick work of the New York Yankees in their ALDS matchup, sweeping their American League East rivals in three games.
It was a series the Rays had control over throughout, as they didn’t trail once in three games. They took full advantage of the shortcomings the Yankees had with relentless pressure, which led to their crumbling.
Manager Kevin Cash did an incredible job, pushing all the right buttons along the way. He outmaneuvered his counterpart, Aaron Boone, whom New York fans are clamoring to see fired after another disappointing October in the Bronx.
With the Yankees vanquished, Tampa Bay is awaiting their opponent in the ALCS, either the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox. Their series going five games has created yet another massive edge for the Rays to take advantage of: rest.
Rays will have major rest advantage over Guardians, White Sox
Tampa Bay finished the Yankees off on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. They won’t take the field again until Monday, Oct. 12, for Game 1 of the ALCS at Tropicana Field. That extra rest is just another advantage that the Rays will be able to take advantage of.
There will be some people who counter that by saying they have already had enough rest. Some of their pitchers didn’t get into a game during the ALDS, which means they will go at least two weeks between getting into games; the last regular-season game Tampa Bay played was on Sept. 27, and the only pitchers they used the entire series against New York were starters Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez, and relief pitchers Cam Booser, Kevin Kelly and Bryan Baker.
Is too much rest a bad thing? Only time will tell, but the Guardians and White Sox would much rather be in the Rays’ position, already clinched and in the ALCS, than have to play a decisive, winner-take-all Game 5 in the ALDS.
Cash is going to be able to line his pitching staff up exactly how he wants with no obstacles. Everyone will be fully rested and ready to go for Games 1 and 2, which will be on back-to-back days, unlike the ALDS, when there were off days after Games 1 and 2.
Rest edge allows Rays to set pitching staff up for series
That edge has been created because of the extra rest they are getting. Making it an even bigger advantage is that Tampa Bay has multiple arms capable of covering multiple innings in an outing.
Booser and Kelly threw 1.1 innings combined in three outings; Baker threw one inning, closing out each game. Rasmussen twirled eight innings in Game 1, Peralta got through 4.2 innings in Game 2 and Martinez completed 3.2 innings before being hit by a comebacker.
Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax, two relief pitchers who were converted into starters midseason and are now back in the bullpen, covered the remaining innings. They are all heading into the ALDS rested and ready to go, while Cleveland and Chicago have used at least four pitchers each in every game thus far, mixing and matching openers and bulk-inning pitchers to get through games.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.