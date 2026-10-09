Pros and X-Factors for White Sox, Guardians to Advance to ALCS

The American League Division Series will come down to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday night between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox threw a couple of haymakers at their American League Central rivals in the first two games of the ALDS, but the Guardians have fought back. Chicago won Games 1 and 2 and the Guardians won Games 3 and 4. Cleveland's offense woke up over the last two games and scored nine runs in each contest. Now, the series is coming down to Game 5 and the winner will advance to the American League Championship Series to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

But who should fans around the league be rooting for? Let's weigh the pros and the biggest X-factor for either club to advance.

Chicago White Sox

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) looks on during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro: The Feel-Good Story Of The 2026 Playoffs

There isn't a team that made the 2026 postseason that was more unlikely than the White Sox. Chicago lost over 100 games in each of the last three seasons, including a modern-era record of 121 losses in 2024. Chicago came out of nowhere this season and got back into the playoff mix with its young and exciting roster and quirky antics that have captured the attention of baseball fans across the league. Well, the world may be a better phrase here than just simply the league, thanks in large part to the blessing of Pope Leo XIV, who is a White Sox fan.

It doesn't matter if you're based in Chicago, Vatican City or anywhere else around the league. Fans have been paying attention to the White Sox.

X-Factor: Munetaka Murakami

In the playoffs, power is the biggest game-changer. If you can have a guy set the tone early with a blast, you can change a game with one swing of the bat. Murakami may be a rookie, but he's also a guy who played professional baseball for years in Japan. He has the power to change a game.

Cleveland Guardians

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro: Cleveland's World Series-Less Streak

The Guardians haven't won the World Series since 1948. The last time they advanced that far was in 2016 against the Chicago Cubs and they lost. Whoever advances will have a tough matchup against the Rays, but any of these three teams could realistically come out on top and advance to the World Series. It probably isn't talked about enough how long Cleveland's streak is. Advancing to the ALCS would at least give them a chance to inch closer to snapping it.

X-Factor: Jose Ramirez

In the playoffs, you go as far as your stars will take you. Ramirez is the biggest star in Cleveland and has been for some time. In winner-take-all games, you need your stars to shine.