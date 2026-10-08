World Series Odds: Rays Jump to No. 2 Spot After ALDS Win; Dodgers Near Even Money After Advancing

Only five teams remain in the 2026 MLB Playoffs, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays all secured a spot in the league’s championship series on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles won back-to-back games against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta to advance, and it’ll hit the road for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday against the Brewers. Milwaukee survived a tough series against the San Diego Padres, benefitting from a robbed Manny Machado home run by Garrett Mitchell to secure a Game 4 win on the road.

The Brewers are favored in Game 1 of the NLCS, but the Dodgers are -160 favorites to win the series. That should be an all-time playoff matchup, but the winner may not be favored in the World Series.

The best team in the American League this season – the Tampa Bay Rays – swept the New York Yankees on Wednesday in the ALDS, pushing themselves all the way up to +300 to win the World Series, ahead of the Brewers. That’s a sign that oddsmakers expect Tampa Bay to make the World Series no matter who wins the ALDS matchup between Cleveland and Chicago.

Here’s where the World Series odds stand ahead of Game 4 between the Guardians and White Sox on Thursday night.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +125

Tampa Bay Rays: +300

Milwaukee Brewers: +310

Cleveland Guardians: +2000

Rays Jump Brewers in Odds to Win World Series

Tampa Bay is officially No. 2 in the odds to win the World Series, as only one of the Dodgers or Brewers can advance from the NLCS.

The Rays should be heavily favored against whichever AL Central team reaches the ALCS, and they’ll be rested as well since Game 1 of that series won’t be until Monday. The Rays made quick work of the Yankees in the ALDS, allowing just six total runs. They never trailed in that matchup.

Can Dodgers Three-Peat?

Oddsmakers seem to think a Dodgers three-peat is the most likely outcome this season, especially with L.A. set as a -160 favorite to reach the World Series.

The Dodgers have an elite starting staff with Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal, making them a tough team to beat in any series. The Brewers don’t have nearly as much starting pitching, but their bullpen has an MLB-best 0.47 ERA in the playoffs.

Milwaukee will likely be favored in NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski’s starts, but the Dodgers may end up getting the edge in the betting market in every other game in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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