The Blue Jays went big on Saturday, adding yet another high-priced free agent as they chase their first World Series title since 1993.

Adrián Morejón agreed to a monster five-year, $115 million contract with Toronto. It’s the largest guarantee given to a relief pitcher in MLB history. The 27-year-old earned that deal by becoming a dominant, durable force at the back of the Padres’ bullpen over the past three seasons.

Since the start of the 2024 campaign, Morejón has gone 25–11 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 248 strikeouts in 223 ⅓ innings. He features an outstanding sinker that averaged 99.5 mph in 2026, plus a devastating changeup against which opposing hitters managed an xwOBA of just .127. A former top international prospect who came up as a starter, Morejón has developed into an elite reliever from the left side. He’ll join what looks like an outstanding Blue Jays bullpen.

Come for the 99-MPH paint, stay for the Don Orsillo call 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zf4FZDaI95 — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2025

Why this deal makes sense

Morejón was arguably the best left-handed reliever in baseball over the past two seasons and was the top bullpen arm in this free agent class. Any team could use him, but the Blue Jays are especially well positioned to.

Toronto already has an excellent closer in Louis Varland and a top setup guy in submariner Tyler Rogers, but both are right-handed, so Morejón will likely be deployed as a fireman to face lefty sluggers in the endgame. Adding Morejón at a cost of $115 million may seem like overkill. But if you’ve seen how the Blue Jays have operated since losing the 2025 World Series, this isn’t shocking. Toronto is now set to have MLB’s fourth-highest payroll next season, trailing only the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees. They keep adding and have been aiming at the top of the market, including a spirited chase for Tarik Skubal before he signed with the Mets.

While Morejón wasn’t a necessity, the Blue Jays will have the ability to shorten games in the postseason. After all the injuries their starting rotation suffered in 2026, that will be vitally important next season, especially if the schedule is condensed due to the lockout.

An added benefit of this signing for Toronto is that it keeps Morejón from going to the Yankees, who were considered among the favorites to land him.

Biggest risk factors

While Morejón’s production has been excellent over the past few seasons, his lengthy injury history is a concern. He has been extremely durable since the start of 2024, racking up 211 appearances, which ranks fifth in baseball. That was an abrupt change from the rest of his career.

After making his big league debut in July 2019, Morejón dealt with numerous injuries. He underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and had an elbow sprain during spring training in ’23. He has also had shoulder issues on multiple occasions, and wasn’t available for the last three game of the Padres’ NLDS loss to the Brewers due to a shoulder injury.

The Blue Jays are signing Morejón expecting durability. They are paying for his last three years, not the previous five.

Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland will still likely get the lion’s share of save opportunities for Toronto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster implications for the Blue Jays

By adding Morejón, Toronto now has the American League’s best bullpen on paper. Last year, the team’s relievers ranked seventh in ERA (3.58). They were led by Rogers, who went 2–3 with a 1.77 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 71 innings, and Varland, who posted a 1.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35 saves in 40 chances in 78 innings. The supporting cast was excellent too, with Spencer Miles, Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty all turning in solid seasons.

Morejón takes that bullpen from really good to electric. It now has the depth and high-end talent to potentially be the top unit in baseball.

Market impacts

This deal just blew the roof off the reliever market. Any big-time closer or setup man looking for a new contract will compare it to this one. Previously Edwin Díaz’s three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers and Josh Hader’s five-year, $90 million pact with the Astros were the benchmarks. Morejón’s new contract is now the standard.

Winners and losers of this deal

Morejón is obviously the biggest winner here. He got a massive payday and reset the market for bullpen arms. He earned it over the past few seasons by being one of the most reliable relievers in the game. While it’s a risky deal for the Blue Jays, they also come out as a winner here. Toronto can afford it and turned its bullpen into a dominant unit for the next few years.

The remaining free agent relievers are big winners here as well. Teams are showing they’ll splash cash on guys who can get outs late in games.

The Yankees are a big loser in this one. David Bednar accepted the team’s qualifying offer, so he’ll be back to close, but New York went hard after Morejón and lost out. Missing out on Morejón would have been bad enough for the Yankees. Watching him land in Toronto makes it an even bigger blow.