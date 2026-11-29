For all the money the Mets have spent over the past few years, their best investments might be in a pair of players they already had.

Steve Cohen’s franchise has committed nearly $2 billion in free-agent contracts and extensions since David Stearns took over as president of baseball operations following the 2023 season.

Outfielders A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge signed extensions this weekend, locking up the young tandem. Ewing’s deal is an eight-year, $95 million pact, while Benge agreed to an eight-year, $130 million contract. Both agreements have club options for the 2035 season.

While the megadeals given to Juan Soto, Bo Bichette and Tarik Skubal will make bigger headlines, signing two young, productive outfielders to long-term, below-market deals is the best thing Stearns has done during his time in New York.

Benge entered 2026 as one of baseball’s best prospects. After a slow start, he made adjustments and got better as the season went along. Benge finished his rookie campaign with a slash line of .282/.346/.430, 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 118. He was just the fourth first-year player in MLB history to compile at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 250 total bases. (The other three: Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Mitchell Page.)

Mets right fielder Carson Benge finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his bat earned him his new deal, Benge is an outstanding defender with one of the best outfield arms in the league. A former two-way player at Oklahoma State, he has brought his fastball to right field, notching 10 outfield assists as a rookie (third-most in the National League).

Ewing also debuted in 2026 and played 120 games, showing off his speed, excellent defense and offensive upside. He slashed .252/.324/.376 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 97. Those may not seem like extraordinary stats, but they are for a 21-year-old center fielder. He’s just the sixth rookie center fielder aged 21 or younger to record at least 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases; the others are Rodriguez, Mike Trout, Rocco Baldelli, Barry Bonds and Jose Cardenal. Ewing also generated 3.1 bWAR, six assists and 10 defensive runs saved (tied for sixth among NL outfielders).

The value is what makes these contracts so prudent for the Mets. Ewing’s new deal has an average annual value of $11.875 million, while Benge’s will come in at $16.25 million. The duo combined for 7.4 bWAR in 2026, and their contracts carry a combined AAV of $28.125 million. That's barely half of Juan Soto’s $51 million AAV, and even his excellent ’25 debut season for the Mets was less valuable in terms of bWAR (6.2).

Mets center fielder A.J. Ewing could become a Gold Glove winner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locking up two young outfielders pays them for potential, not past performance, so there is some risk here. The White Sox once thought they had a foundational outfield duo in Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez. That didn’t work out. The Braves have had more success with the combination of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. It’s also worth noting that, thanks to Cohen’s vast wealth, New York can absorb an early extension that flops.

Benge and Ewing can be cornerstone players for years to come while the rest of the high-priced roster ages. Skubal just inked a nine-year deal as a 30-year-old, Soto is 28 and under contract through 2039, while Francisco Lindor is already 33 and under contract through ’31. When Benge and Ewing’s new contracts are up, they’ll be about the age Skubal is now.

The Mets already had Benge under team control through 2031 and Ewing through 2032. They bought out three free agent years from the former, and two from the latter. Even if the two players merely maintain their 2026 performances for the next eight years rather than improve upon them, their average salaries will be well below their market value. If they blossom into stars, as their auspicious beginnings suggest they might, they’ll be incredible bargains.. New York is sacrificing short-term savings for long-term benefits.

Cohen’s deep pockets allow the Mets to shop at the top of the market every offseason. Being able to do that and also lock up their young players is what will keep them in contention.



There’s a difference between having the most money and getting the most out of it. The Mets are positioning themselves to do both.