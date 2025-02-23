UFC Seattle Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Seattle has officially wrapped up, and MMA Knockout has you covered with a live stream for the event's post-fight press conference.
UFC Seattle Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main event of UFC Seattle was a huge bantamweight tilt between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, and the matchup was really starting to heat up before "Triple C" was unfortunately poked in the eye and indicated he couldn't see before Song was awarded a victory via technical decision.
The card's co-main event was a highly-anticipated rematch between top middleweight contenders Anthony Hernandez and Brendan Allen, and after three back-and-forth rounds it was "Fluffy" who got the nod for his seventh victory in a row.
The main card also saw perrenial top bantamweight contender Rob Font hand Jean Matsumoto his first loss in a catchweight bout after Jean Silva stopped Melsik Baghdasaryan. Light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker opened the main card with an entertaining scrap, and all seven of the card's prelim fights ended inside the distance.
You can check out a live stream of the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference below.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.