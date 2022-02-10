Skip to main content

Mikel Arteta Demands Explanation For Gabriel Martinelli Red Card... From The Wrong Person

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggested referee Michael Oliver was overly keen to send off Gabriel Martinelli during Thursday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

Martinelli was dismissed in unusual circumstances in the 69th minute at Molineux as Oliver showed him two yellow cards in one smooth motion.

The first was for attempting to impede the taking of a Wolves throw-in. Martinelli, frustrated at losing the ball moments earlier, had pushed his right arm towards the throat of Daniel Podence.

Despite Podence falling over, he still managed to take the throw-in which set Wolves on the attack down the right wing.

This is where Martinelli's second offense occurred just seconds later. With Oliver waving play on, Chiquinho attempted to run clear of Martinelli, who cynically barged him to the floor.

It was a clear yellow card. One which under normal circumstances Martinelli might have been happy to take from a tactical perspective as it halted a promising attack for Wolves.

Not today though. Referee Oliver flashed his yellow card, then immediately flashed it again before producing the red. Next he used his hands to clearly communicate his decision by pointing at the two areas of the pitch where Martinelli had done wrong.

Michael Oliver shows a red card to Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli at Wolves in 2022

Michael Oliver showed a red card to Gabriel Martinelli after two fouls in less than a minute

Arsenal went on to win the game but Arteta was not in the best of moods after the final whistle.

"It's the first time I've seen a red card like this in 18 years that I've been in this league," he moaned during a post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"I think you have to be pretty willing to give a red card in that situation."

This had been the 15th red card shown to an Arsenal player since Arteta became manager in December 2019.

"We know that playing with 10 men in this league you're not gonna get points, enough points, the points that we want and we have to stop it," he continued.

"But to be fair it's difficult to find more arguments and more ways to transmit that to the players. Everybody says it's the most disciplined group they’ve seen in the last 15 years, but still we are getting red card for other things."

Gabriel Martinelli fouls Chiquinho during Wolves vs Arsenal in 2022

Martinelli's second offense was a clear foul on Wolves winger Chiquinho

Arteta was then asked if he felt like some referees had an agenda against his team. It was a leading question and the Spaniard almost gave the reporter the angry rant he was looking for.

"If you ask me if I'm happy with the decisions we've had this season, I’m not at all," Arteta fired back.

"But that's a conversation I will have privately with the officials.

"We need explanations, we need explanations with what happened in VAR and I need explanations with what happened today."

Indeed Arteta should demand an explanation for Martinelli's red card. But if he is serious about fixing Arsenal's disciplinary record he would be best advised to ask questions of his own player rather than the referee.

Michael Oliver shows a red card to Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli at Wolves in 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Demands Explanation For Gabriel Martinelli Red Card... From The Wrong Person

1 minute ago
Martin Dubravka seen shouting during Newcastle's match at Leeds in January 2022
News

Report: Man Utd Move Rejected By Newcastle Keeper On Transfer Deadline Day

2 hours ago
Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa in action against Leeds United in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Arsenal Named As Possible Summer Bidders For Brazilian Aston Villa Midfielder

4 hours ago
Matt Turner pictured in action for the USMNT
Transfer Talk

New Arsenal Signing Matt Turner Will Be 9th American Goalkeeper In EPL History

5 hours ago
Hugo Ekitike pictured in action for Stade de Reims
Features

Who Is Hugo Ekitike? Facts & Footage Of Teen Ace Watched By Real Madrid & England's Big 6

6 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger pictured giving a thumbs-up gesture during Chelsea's win over Spurs in 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Chelsea Up Rudiger Offer As PSG And Real Madrid Remain Interested

8 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy pictured at an NFL event
News

Do Tottenham Hotspur Really Hope To Buy Super Bowl LX?

23 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Leeds
Features

Aston Villa Would Be Crazy Not To Do £33m Coutinho Deal With Barca

Feb 9, 2022
A general view of Chicago Fire's Soldier Field
News

Shaqiri Models Chicago Fire Kit After Moving To MLS In Club Record Deal

Feb 9, 2022