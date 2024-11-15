Week 11 NFL Story Lines to Watch
Week 11 action is officially underway after Thursday Night Football’s battle between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.
There’s some massive matchups on Sunday, headlined by two AFC powerhouses colliding when the Buffalo Bills play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Divisional battles in the NFC West (Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers) and AFC North (Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers) also highlight action in the different time slots.
Teams in the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are resting on bye weeks while the Houston Texans play the Dallas Cowboys to close things out on Monday Night Football.
From top to bottom, there’s story lines for each team to follow. On SI reporters have boots on the ground all across the country to give you an inside look at what you should be watching for this weekend:
Arizona Cardinals
Story line to watch: The Cardinals cruise into the bye week off a four-game winning streak, and all of a sudden, quarterback Kyler Murray finds himself in MVP chatter once again. Arizona was always going to live and die with Murray’s play - can this continue into the final stretch of the year? - Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals on SI
Must Read: It’s Time to Give Kyler Murray Some Respect
San Francisco 49ers
Story line to watch: The 49ers rank 28th in red-zone touchdown percentage, which is hard to fathom given all the talent they have on offense. Even the return of Christian McCaffrey didn’t fix the issues this past Sunday as the 49ers were 1 for 3 in the red zone against the Buccaneers. And that’s because the 49ers’ play-calling has become predictable near the goal line. Here’s what head coach Kyle Shanahan can do to change that. — Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
Must read: Three Ways the 49ers Can Improve their Red Zone Offense.
Seattle Seahawks
Story line to watch: Geno Smith has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments since replacing Russell Wilson as Seattle’s starting quarterback, but he has yet to slay the giant that is the San Francisco 49ers, going 0-5 against them since 2022. What has plagued the veteran gunslinger and his teammates in these tough losses to the Seahawks bitter NFC West rival over the past three years and why does he remain confident the team can snap the skid this weekend? —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
Must read: 'It's Very Personal': Geno Smith, Seahawks Looking to Snap Drought vs. 49ers
New York Giants
Story line to watch: Despite a disappointing 2-8 record, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen insists that the team is headed in the right direction thanks to the development of a solid, young core group of players. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
Must read: Joe Schoen Admits to Missteps but Likes Direction Team is Heading
Philadelphia Eagles
Story line to watch: The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a commanding two-game lead in the NFC East after a 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders in a Week 11 clash on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are in the driver's seat of the division, the final playoff push will be the prevailing storyline of the season, with a Week 16 rematch against Washington bookmarked. . —Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
Must read: Eagles Take Control Of NFC East Behind Defense, Saquon Barkley, Beat Commanders
Chicago Bears
Opening Up the Attack: The key to the switch in offensive coordinators for coach Matt Eberflus is getting more receivers open, anyone. The Patriots played simple man-to-man coverage on most plays and much of the time no one came free. One thing he has tasked new coordinator Thomas Brown with is altering routes and timing to the pass game to help get targets open for Caleb Williams, who needs to help himself by not holding the ball as long or taking sacks in scoring position. — Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
Must read: Bears Shoot Down Report Players Wanted Caleb Williams Benched
Detroit Lions
Story line to watch: Jared Goff and the offense did not have one of their better performances against the Houston Texans. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated the first half struggles was one of the ‘worst stretches’ the offense has played since he’s been the coordinator. Against an opponent like the Jaguars, who held the Vikings to only 12 points, the offense should be focused and dialed in. — John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
Must read: Lions LB James Houston Looked More Confident Against Texans
Green Bay Packers
Story line to watch: During a May interview on Up And Adams, Bears receiver D.J. Moore seemed less than impressed by the Packers’ signing of safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney, who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, remembers what Moore said. He also remembers Moore walking off the field in the middle of a play against Arizona. So, there’s been some gas dumped on this century-old rivalry. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
Must read: Xavier McKinney rips into D.J. Moore
Atlanta Falcons
Story line to watch: There isn’t a team in the NFL that has gotten less from their 2024 NFL Draft Class to this point than the Atlanta Falcons. Headlined by a quarterback they planned to shelve for at least two years, this was always to be expected. Defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro had cracked the rotation before getting injured, and linebacker JD Bertrand has seen time as an injury replacement. Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, the Falcons’ fourth-round pick out of Oregon could be the next to finally see some snaps. An injury to Ta’Quon Graham against the Saints should open the door for Dorlus’s debut. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
Must read: 'Good Chance' Falcons Rookie DL Makes NFL Debut at Broncos
Denver Broncos
Story line to watch: The Broncos suffered a humiliating close-but-no-cigar defeat at the hands of the Chiefs, and it’s the kind of loss that can stick with a team. This week, the key storyline is whether Sean Payton’s squad can indeed put it in the rear-view mirror and just how the team will respond. The Broncos can’t afford to allow three straight losses as they sit very much in the thick of the AFC Wildcard picture. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
Must read: Broncos Locker Room Sends Message to OL Alex Forsyth After Chiefs Gaffe
Kansas City Chiefs
Story line to watch: The Chiefs are getting healthier, though running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are unlikely to play this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. With Wanya Morris appearing to be healthy enough to continue starting at left tackle and JuJu Smith-Schuster eyeing a return this week, Kansas City made it to 9-0 before they started to receive a positive turn in regard to their injury luck. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
Must read: Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and What's Next for the Chiefs' Left Tackle Position
Las Vegas Raiders
Story line to watch: The Raiders are facing a Miami team that is fresh off a convincing victory over a surging L.A. Rams. This will be a good measuring stick for how the two Turners affected the offense. Getting tight end Michael Mayer back should help. —Hondo Carpenter Sr., Las Vegas Raiders On SI
Must read: How Raiders Can Approach Miami Differently This Season
Miami Dolphins
Story line to watch: As they prepare to face the struggling Las Vegas Raiders, the hope is the offense can enjoy the kind of performance we saw often the past two seasons. But the biggest focus will be on what Tua Tagovailoa does if he winds up throwing an interception after his questionable decision to get low to tackle Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom on Monday night. While his coaches and teammates would prefer Tagovailoa take the more cautious approach, the quarterback said he wouldn’t do anything different. That’s going to make for some uneasy moments in Dolphins land after any future interception. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
Must read: Tua's Teammates React to Defiant Tackling Stance
New England Patriots
Story line to watch: The New England Patriots are getting more and more out of Drake Maye, and with the future looking bright, it’s now about the rest of their young pieces. Eyes are now on the wide receiver core and who the initial building blocks will be for their QB. —Noah Strackbein, New England Patriots On SI
Must read: Caleb Williams Offers Big-Time Praise for Patriots’ Drake Maye
New York Jets
Story line to watch: The New York Jets could return another vital piece of their defense as early as Sunday after opening the 21-day practice window for safety Chuck Clark. He went on the injured list after the Jets’ loss to Buffalo and has missed the required four games. Recent history of other players coming off IR suggests New York won’t activate him on Sunday. But, if he returns, he’ll strengthen their secondary. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
Must read: New York Jets open practice window for injured veteran safety.
Baltimore Ravens
Story line to watch: It’s Pittsburgh Steelers week and there’s everything in the line for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson has not fared well against the Steelers throughout his career, but with Derrick Henry by his side and the AFC North lead on the line, can he change that narrative? —Noah Strackbein, Baltimore Ravens On SI
Must read: Ravens HC Thinks Lamar Jackson Will Break Steelers Legend’s Record
Cincinnati Bengals
Story line to watch: The Bengals’ season is on the line in Los Angeles. A win would get them to 5-6 and keep them in the mix for an AFC Wild Card spot. A loss would be a devastating blow to their playoff chances. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level. Ja’Marr Chase has been the best receiver in football. That needs to continue if they’re going to beat the Chargers. — James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
Must read:Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Will Meet Jim Harbaugh for First Time in 32 Years on Sunday
Cleveland Browns
Story line to watch: Let’s talk defense for a moment, since so much of the attention in Cleveland seems to be on the quarterback. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s absence is tough to quantify. J.O.K. has pretty arguably been Andrew Berry’s best draft pick and I think the Browns’ linebackers are doing everything possible to hang in there without him on the field. Jim Schwartz won’t use it as an excuse, but someone needs to step up the second half of the season. Jordan Hicks was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, which will certainly help strengthen that unit. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
Must read : Revisiting One Of The Browns’ Most Colossal Mistakes
Pittsburgh Steelers
Story line to watch: The Baltimore Ravens come to town which is just the next step in the Pittsburgh Steelers proving themselves are real Super Bowl contenders. Four in a row with a win over the Ravens and a growing lead in the AFC North could have everyone believing. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
Must read: Steelers New WR Talks Trade Reaction, Expectations
Jacksonville Jaguars
Story line to watch: Jacksonville Jaguars star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen got a rare chance to face a long-time teammate in Week 10 when he was matched up against Minnesota Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson. Hines-Allen said all week how excited he was for the matchup with his former teammate of nearly six years, and he responded with his best performance of the season so far. —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
Must read: Jaguars' Star Pass-Rusher Dominated Former Teammate in Week 10
Tennessee Titans
Story line to watch: The Tennessee Titans saw a step in the right direction from Will Levis last week, but it’s time to see some wins. This team isn’t competitive, and it might be crunch time to see if they can be before tensions start to boil over. —Noah Strackbein, Tennessee Titans On SI
Must read: Should Titans Have Done More at Deadline