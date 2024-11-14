Broncos Locker Room Sends Message to Alex Forsyth After Chiefs Shame
How the Denver Broncos locker room reacts to the devastating heartbreak of Week 10's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could come to define their entire season. Despite last week's setback, the signs have been positive that the Broncos aren't going to let the last-second loss in Kansas City derail their playoff ambitions.
Embattled Broncos interior offensive lineman Alex Forsyth has borne the brunt of the Week 10 fallout that inevitably followed after his complicity in the Chiefs' blocked field goal as time expired. To that end, picking up a young teammate has been required this week.
On Wednesday, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke ranks from the stoic demeanor that's served him so well. Nix passionately defended Forsyth, his old Oregon teammate, despite his glaring error at Arrowhead, and it sent out a powerful message.
"What happened to him sucks. It really does," Nix sadi on Wednesday. "It happened to many of us, and you just have to unfortunately get over it. You have to find ways to move past it. He's mentally tough. He's been through tougher life moments than probably any of us. So he knows how to handle adversity. I'm excited to see him grow and respond through this."
It seems Nix is trying to putting himself in Forsyth's shoes this week. That's a bleak exercise.
"I can't imagine as much as he works throughout a week, how much more he's going to put on himself," Nix said of Forsyth. "I respect him greatly. I hate that he's having to go through all this, but sometimes it's part of the game, and it is what we signed up for. I'm happy to be on his team. I'm proud to call him a teammate, and I know he's going to respond really well."
Getting Forsyth back in the right headspace in order to do his job is important, but the extent to which Nix is growing into a franchise leader with every passing game is even more critical for Denver's future success.
Undoubtedly, Nix is setting the tone for both accountability and humility — twin attributes that invariably get locker rooms to really buy in and go to war for their quarterback. Losing teams tend to point fingers at others when they make mistakes, but this version of the Broncos, from the players up to head coach Sean Payton, are diligently sharing the burden.
After all, we learned from Chiefs linebacker Leo Chanel that he perceived a massive vulnterability in Forsyth, who he described as being "light on his toes." The Denver Post's examination of the Broncos field-goal blocking team this season also revealed that of 22 instances where a blocker fell down on a kick attempt (including extra-point tries), 15 of them were Forsyth.
Thus, the onus falls on Payton, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, and offensive line coach Zach Strief for not detecting what Kansas City identified as a glaring weakness. Payton, quite rightly, fell on that sword.
"Credit them for that," Payton said of the Chiefs on Monday. "They exploited an area that we obviously felt was fixed and stronger, but not fixed enough... This isn't on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches.”
After all, taking it squarely on the chin is a right of passage for a team that's been absent from the playoffs for nearly a decade now, but at least the Broncos are straining to turn that anomaly into ancient history. This week, Payton chose to delve into some hurtful game tape, showcasing his misery and coaching woe down through the years.
Lessons are also being learned in the levels of belief the Broncos now have in themselves. Veteran left tackle Garett Bolles not only went to bat for Forsyth on Wednesday, but he also stated his belief that the Broncos can punish the Chiefs — once when they find a way to ruthlessly capitalize on their opportunities.
"It's like 300 pounds on 800 pounds," Bolles said of the overloaded play via 9NEWS' Scotty Lange. "I don't think anyone should be dogging him... Quite frankly, we should have put 28 points on them."
Looking deep inside will only reap rewards if the Broncos can get back up off the canvas and finally finish a good opponent in the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. The Broncos have been knocked down, but certainly not out.
