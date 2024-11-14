New York Jets Open Practice Window for Injured Veteran Safety
The New York Jets provided a full injury report on Wednesday, but one player stood out as safety Chuck Clark was a full participant in the first workout.
That could be an indication that the Jets (3-7) are preparing to activate him for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts (4-6).
Clark is eligible to come off injured reserve as early as this weekend and by allowing him to practice, New York opened up his 21-day window to prepare to return to the field.
The Jets do not have to activate him this weekend. In fact, recent Jets activated from the IR have usually been given more than a week to prepare to return, including defensive tackle Leki Fotu when he returned from the IR earlier this season.
Clark suffered a high ankle sprain against Buffalo on Oct. 14 and New York placed him on IR shortly after. By placing him on injured reserve Clark was required to sit out a minimum of four games. The Jets went 1-3 without him in the lineup.
New York’s defensive backfield has been constantly banged up this season. But Clark is the only safety on the Jets’ injury report so far this week.
Clark was traded to the Jets in early 2023 and he missed all of last season after he tore the ACL in his knee.
In six games this season he has 32 tackles (including 17 solo), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble.
The Jets’ starting safeties per their unofficial dept chart are Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams. Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver are the backups.
The only other Jets player on the injury report to practice as a full participant on Wednesday was quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring/knee). Rodgers has been on the injury report for the past several weeks but has played every game.
Six New York players did not work out on Wednesday, including wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist/illness), cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (neck) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee).
Smith and Echols were both hurt during Sunday’s game. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that Smith is still being evaluated.
Limited participants in Wednesday’s workout included cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).