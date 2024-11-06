Two Reasons Steelers Traded for Mike Williams
The Pittsburgh Steelers left trade deadline day with a much-needed addition to their wide receiver room in the form of Mike Williams from the New York Jets, who the team expects to aid the offense for several key reasons.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, in an appearance on FS1's Speak, stated that the Steelers targeted Williams for his ability to use his 6-foot-4 frame to come down with contested catches and jump balls, which also provides a massive advantage in the red zone.
"I talked to the Steelers last week, and they said, 'If we get Mike Williams, it'll be because of two reasons: he's good in the 20s, and he's good on 50/50s,'" Schultz said. "And that's what Russell Wilson's so good at with that moon ball."
Williams has long been known for his strong hands and tendency to come down with catches that most receivers otherwise wouldn't. The 30-year-old has never been a fantastic athletic or separator, but he's always profiled as a safety blanket for quarterbacks who makes the most of his targets.
Williams recorded 309 receptions, 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns over 88 games (62 starts) and seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him with the No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He hit free agency for the first time in his career this past offseason, and while the Steelers made an effort to sign him by scheduling a visit, the Jets secured him on a one-year deal worth $10 million before he could leave their facility.
Williams was sparsely used by New York, however, as he posted just 12 receptions on 166 yards while appearing in each of its nine contests this season.
Pittsburgh's offense, which has thrived with Wilson under center while opening up the passing game, should be able to find more ways to get Williams involved. After giving up a 2025 fifth-rounder for him, it's clear the Steelers hope he's the last piece that can set them over the top.
"I think what Pittsburgh really wanted ultimately was a No. 2 big body next to Pickens," Schultz said. "Because they have [Pat] Freiermuth, they have Calvin Austin. They have some good, young receivers there, but they needed one more target."
