It's Time to Give Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Respect
Arizona Cardinals fans have really heard it all when it comes to their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.
The most common criticism leveled his way has to be his height and the perceived lack of toughness derived from being a shorter than average NFL quarterback.
Although that argument has rarely, if ever, held any water it is been a consistent line of attack for fans of other teams and, most concerning, with a minority of loud-voiced Cardinals fans insistent that Murray lacks what it takes to be a true franchise quarterback.
Ignoring evidence to the contrary, like Murray's only major career injury being a non-contact ACL tear that has nothing to do with his size or toughness, it has been a hard line for him to shake in his six-year professional career.
Those doubts and insults should forever be put to rest after a display of toughness not common among quarterbacks of any size in an era that places the safety of that position above all others and often above the interests of the game.
Here, Sports Illustrated's very own Donnie Druin describes what happened early in the Jets-Cardinals matchup on Sunday:
In the second quarter of their Week 10 battle against the New York Jets, Murray dropped back to pass and wasn't able to get the ball off in time - and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams made him pay with a hit so hard everybody in State Farm Stadium felt it, popping Murray's helmet off and away yards down the field.- Donnie Druin, Sports Illustrated
The hit had Cardinals fans across the country clench every muscle in their body, many expecting the worst after such a savage hit. Instead, Murray popped up almost immediately, assured his offensive linemen and got back in the huddle.
“I don’t know how my team took it. I don’t know how the guys took it, but for me just to continue to fight and try to move the chains and go put the ball in the end zone [was important]," said Murray on the hit.
"That was all my mind was on. I could care less about the hit. The ultimate goal is to put the ball in the end zone on that drive. We did that, so it was good”
What happened next also proves the point. Murray didn't need a play off, cough Anthony Richardson. He smiled and proceeded to drop two dimes back to back and ended the drive in the end zone with a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown.
“It speaks to his toughness. I saw his helmet fly off 15 yards. It's not a good look when your quarterback gets hit like that, so I'm sure there's a miscommunication there," Jonathan Gannon said post-game.
"We have to do a better job there, but it just talks about his resiliency, his play making, his mental stamina, his competitive stamina and his mental toughness.
"Guy's a baller, man.”
Murray is in the midst of what is inarguably his best season as a pro and should legitimately be in the MVP conversation at this point in the season.
Many of the arguments used against him such as height, size, leadership, toughness, etc. seem to be answered on a near weekly basis as he has led his team from a 2-4 record just four weeks ago to 6-4 going into the bye and in first place in the NFC West.
He is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season and showcasing his elite combination of arm and leg talent nearly every week.
Murray is sitting directly behind defending MVP, Lamar Jackson, in NFL QBR with a season average of 75.5 ahead of perennially "elite" quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.
It is time to give him his flowers and leave questions about his toughness behind.